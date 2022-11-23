Joina City working on being Zimbabwe’s first shopping mall to open 24 hours a day

The times are pretty convenient. We have the holiday season upon us and we always have last-minute shoppers so this could be that one place where you might be able to get a last-minute Christmas gift. This is of course subject to the retailers within the mall keeping their doors open. In their Facebook post, they also hinted that from the 25th of November 2022 they would be open till 11 pm as a trial run to see the response. November 25th is also going to be black Friday and they anticipate that will bring extra business to the mall.

Please be advised:

To Our Valued Stakeholders



In a move to increase your sales, we would like to encourage all tenants to participate in

extended shopping hours for the mall. Our target is for Joina City to be the first 24-hour

operating mall in Zimbabwe. We currently have tenants who are operating through the night

in the Office Tower, and we would like our retail section to participate too.



For a start we will open the Mall until 2200hrs effective 25″ November 2022, and we are

ready to adjust the times as per your recommendations.



Should you have any suggestions kindly get in touch with Sharon on 0772 634 844 or Salome

on 0772 522 388.



JOINA CITY MANAGEMENT. Joina City Facebook page

The night shift

Apart from us shoppers potentially benefiting from this, Joina City is not just merely a shopping mall. In fact, a big section of the building is dedicated to offices than it is to retail stores and restaurants. There are companies like Zimworks and YouPro that offer their services globally and with the issues of timezones, some shifts start late in the night and may last through till morning. Employees of such businesses can have some leeway to do a bit of shopping during these extended operating hours.

What I think will be curious to see is how many tenants on the mall end will stay open 24 hours or even till the 11pm trial run that will begin on Black Friday. Without these extending their operating hours the objective Joina wants to push may fall apart. The holiday season might make it work to a degree but beyond that, well, we shall see.

