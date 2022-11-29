Liquid Home is facing challenges with its network with no resolution date yet

Liquid Home has been running maintenance after maintenance for the past month. On the 11th of November, they announced that maintenance would be going on for 5 days. That must have been one major maintenance. If you thought that was long, in the latest one the service disruption will go on indefinitely.

11 November 2022

Dear customer. There will be maintenance affecting service from 15/11/22 20:00 hours to 20/11/22 04:00 hours. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.



28 November 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE: SERVICE DEGRADATION

Please note that we are currently experiencing degraded speeds on our network resulting in intermittent connectivity and in some cases, loss of service. Our engineers are working to resolve this in the shortest time possible.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Kindly bear with us.



Start time:11:29HRS CAT

Resolution time: TBA Liquid Home Zimbabwe Twitter page

What’s the problem with their network?

Liquid Home states that they are experiencing degraded speeds on their network. Such technical problems are usually a result of changes in some network configurations or some core network elements that will be down forcing remaining network elements to pick up the load.

The issue at the moment seems to be isolated to certain areas and not a nationwide issue pointing to it most likely being a few network elements that are down in certain areas. What is worrying is the unspecified resolution time when we can expect the service to be back to normal. Whatever it is that is not working normally is probably not part of planned maintenance and may be a big fault seeing they are not sure when they can resolve it.

