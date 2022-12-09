Finally, the WibroniX customers are now getting the USD bundle treatment. Something that Liquid Home had reserved only for FibroniX customers. It’s all well and good up until you realize that the LIT USD promotion is ending on boxing day, 26 December 2022. So you better grab it whilst it’s still there.
We heard the calls, and we listened!
Introducing more wibroniX USD Bundle packages. Click the following link to subscribe https://loom.ly/met8TGM or email us @ zw-usd-billing@liquid.tech.Liquid Home Zimbabwe Tweet
WibroniX USD packages. A gig for a dollar
|Package
|Price US$
|Data
|Extras
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Lite
|1
|500MB
|500MB
Night Owl
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Basic
|3
|1.75GB
|1.75GB
Night Owl
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Facebook & WhatsApp
|4
|5GB
|5GB
Facebook & WhatsApp only
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Value
|5
|3.5GB
|3.5GB
Night Owl
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Magnum
|10
|10GB
|10GB
Night Owl
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
22.5GB
|11
|22.5GB
|22.5GB
Anytime Data
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Titanium
|15
|20GB
|20GB
Night Owl
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Basic Night Owl
|30
|45GB
|45GB
Night Owl
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Platinum
|50
|100GB
|100GB
Night Owl
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Netflix
|60
|100GB
|100GB
Netflix only
|WibroniX SpeeDPlus
YouTube
|75
|150GB
|150GB
YouTube only
The entry point is very much appreciated looking at how you can get something for a dollar. In some emergency situations, you can buy just a bit of data for such a small amount. Some of the packages are definitely making me curious. When you look at the US$10 package and the US$11 package, the difference in data is over double (20GB vs 45GB).
Not only that but half the data on the US$10 can only be used in the witching hour whereas for just a dollar more you can use all your data any time of the day. I can bet the US$11 package will be the most popular one. Most of the packages (7/11) are under US$20 so they seem to want to target numbers with these LIT USD packages.
One thought on “Liquid Home gives WibroniX the USD treatment. Data for a dollar”
Not bad this 11 dollar one is a must for me as it is affordable for me