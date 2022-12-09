Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

Liquid Home gives WibroniX the USD treatment. Data for a dollar

Posted on by Edwin Chabuka

Finally, the WibroniX customers are now getting the USD bundle treatment. Something that Liquid Home had reserved only for FibroniX customers. It’s all well and good up until you realize that the LIT USD promotion is ending on boxing day, 26 December 2022. So you better grab it whilst it’s still there.

We heard the calls, and we listened!
Introducing more wibroniX USD Bundle packages. Click the following link to subscribe https://loom.ly/met8TGM or email us @ zw-usd-billing@liquid.tech.

boxed laptops

US $280.00 Harare

Workstation PC

US $750.00 Harare

Hp 15s Ryzen 5

US $350.00 Chitungwiza

Laptop

US $250.00 Bindura
List your products for free
Liquid Home Zimbabwe Tweet

WibroniX USD packages. A gig for a dollar

PackagePrice US$DataExtras
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Lite		1500MB500MB
Night Owl
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Basic		31.75GB1.75GB
Night Owl
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Facebook & WhatsApp 		45GB5GB
Facebook & WhatsApp only
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Value		53.5GB3.5GB
Night Owl
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Magnum		1010GB10GB
Night Owl
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
22.5GB		1122.5GB22.5GB
Anytime Data
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Titanium		1520GB20GB
Night Owl
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Basic Night Owl		3045GB45GB
Night Owl
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Platinum		50100GB100GB
Night Owl
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
Netflix		60100GB100GB
Netflix only
WibroniX SpeeDPlus
YouTube		75150GB150GB
YouTube only

The entry point is very much appreciated looking at how you can get something for a dollar. In some emergency situations, you can buy just a bit of data for such a small amount. Some of the packages are definitely making me curious. When you look at the US$10 package and the US$11 package, the difference in data is over double (20GB vs 45GB).

Not only that but half the data on the US$10 can only be used in the witching hour whereas for just a dollar more you can use all your data any time of the day. I can bet the US$11 package will be the most popular one. Most of the packages (7/11) are under US$20 so they seem to want to target numbers with these LIT USD packages.

Also Read:

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

One thought on “Liquid Home gives WibroniX the USD treatment. Data for a dollar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).