Liquid Home gives WibroniX the USD treatment. Data for a dollar

Finally, the WibroniX customers are now getting the USD bundle treatment. Something that Liquid Home had reserved only for FibroniX customers. It’s all well and good up until you realize that the LIT USD promotion is ending on boxing day, 26 December 2022. So you better grab it whilst it’s still there.

We heard the calls, and we listened!



Introducing more wibroniX USD Bundle packages. Click the following link to subscribe https://t.co/XlbbN3iPuR or email us @ zw-usd-billing@liquid.tech. #WeareLIT #Liquidhome #wherespeedlives #Whoosh pic.twitter.com/Kltdbnggdi — Liquid Home Zimbabwe (@liquidhomezim) December 7, 2022

WibroniX USD packages. A gig for a dollar

Package Price US$ Data Extras WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Lite 1 500MB 500MB

Night Owl WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Basic 3 1.75GB 1.75GB

Night Owl WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Facebook & WhatsApp 4 5GB 5GB

Facebook & WhatsApp only WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Value 5 3.5GB 3.5GB

Night Owl WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Magnum 10 10GB 10GB

Night Owl WibroniX SpeeDPlus

22.5GB 11 22.5GB 22.5GB

Anytime Data WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Titanium 15 20GB 20GB

Night Owl WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Basic Night Owl 30 45GB 45GB

Night Owl WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Platinum 50 100GB 100GB

Night Owl WibroniX SpeeDPlus

Netflix 60 100GB 100GB

Netflix only WibroniX SpeeDPlus

YouTube 75 150GB 150GB

YouTube only

The entry point is very much appreciated looking at how you can get something for a dollar. In some emergency situations, you can buy just a bit of data for such a small amount. Some of the packages are definitely making me curious. When you look at the US$10 package and the US$11 package, the difference in data is over double (20GB vs 45GB).

Not only that but half the data on the US$10 can only be used in the witching hour whereas for just a dollar more you can use all your data any time of the day. I can bet the US$11 package will be the most popular one. Most of the packages (7/11) are under US$20 so they seem to want to target numbers with these LIT USD packages.

Also Read: