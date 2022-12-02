Tecno’s latest flagship, Phantom X2, is coming on December 7th

I have to admit, the Tecno Phantom X caught me off guard when I reviewed it last year. For the money which was US$450 at launch, the selection of what to include and what not to include was brilliant. Enough for me to say they had all the right boxes ticked.

The build quality was flagship grade, performance was very sufficient and the camera quality was outstanding, especially in the dark. It was one solid package. This means the Phantom X2 has some very big shoes to fill.

Very few details are available for the Phantom X2 except for one. Which is that it will come with the beating heart of a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Chipset which punches in the same class as the Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chipset. Yes, it’s a bit old but it is still an almighty powerful chipset. This means that the Dimensity 9000 is going to give the Phantom X2 access to flagship-grade performance.

This flagship performance is tipped to be used to further improve the camera side of things on the Phantom X2. It’s more powerful overall with improved AI chops. This is good for enhanced night mode and the capacity to shoot HDR video from all 3 sensors simultaneously. If the camera performance of the Phantom X from 2021 is anything to go by then the Phantom X2 could perform as well as the big boys in the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Huawei.

Another Tecno laptop is on the way. Megabook S1

Yes, Tecno is now also making laptops and on paper, they seem pretty decent. The Megabook T1 is their current offering coming with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12/16GB of RAM, and either 512GB or 1TB SSD. The design is very MacBook Air looking up until you close the lid and for your biometrics, the fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button. But the kicker is Tecno claims a battery life of over 17 hours! As for the Megabook S1, there are no details of what it will look like or the specs.

