Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

WeCodeZW is offering a coding and robotics BootCamp for kids this holiday

Posted on by Staff Writer

The school holidays have arrived and usually come with less work and more play. Unless you are parents to a curious mind that so happens to like coding and robots. WeCodeZW is offering just that. A coding and robotics BootCamp which is a pretty interactive way of learning programming. You build a robot and then use code to automate it and make it do stuff on its own.

It’s a 2-week-long boot camp starting the 12th of December 2022 and will run for 3 days per week. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The 2 weeks long BootCamp will attract a fee of US$50 for the entire duration. As for the venue, it will be at Batanai Gardens B2C Corner 1st and Jason Moyo Harare CBD. To register you can click here.

Lenovo ThinkPad SL510

US $100.00 Harare

boxed laptops

US $280.00 Harare

HP 15

US $180.00 Masvingo

Lenovo IdeaPad s145 Corei5 10th Gen

US $350.00 Harare
List your products for free

Also Read:

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).