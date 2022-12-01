Zimsat-1 getting launched into orbit and going live tomorrow. Watch it here live!

In case you missed it, Zimbabwe has a satellite that got launched into space beginning of this month. Zimsat-1 was part of a payload of satellites and supplies destined for the International Space Station (ISS). The satellites were received by the Japanese KIBO module which will be responsible for launching the satellites into orbit.

JAXA, the Japanese Space Agency, announced that they will be launching Zimsat-1 as well as Uganda’s PearlAfricaSat-1 amongst other CubeSats. The launch will begin at 9.25 am Zimbabwean time on Friday 2 December 2022 and you can watch it by clicking here.

The great thing about this satellite is you can download an app and track how it moved as well as the vital data on its power and telemetry. You can download the Android app by clicking here.

