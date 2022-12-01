Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

Zimsat-1 getting launched into orbit and going live tomorrow. Watch it here live!

Posted on by Edwin Chabuka

In case you missed it, Zimbabwe has a satellite that got launched into space beginning of this month. Zimsat-1 was part of a payload of satellites and supplies destined for the International Space Station (ISS). The satellites were received by the Japanese KIBO module which will be responsible for launching the satellites into orbit.

JAXA, the Japanese Space Agency, announced that they will be launching Zimsat-1 as well as Uganda’s PearlAfricaSat-1 amongst other CubeSats. The launch will begin at 9.25 am Zimbabwean time on Friday 2 December 2022 and you can watch it by clicking here.

The satellites from Kyutech BIRDS-5 project, including first Uganda’s satellite PearlAfricaSat-1, and first Zimbabwe’s satellite ZIMSAT-1, Japanese satellite TAKA; and Kindai University’s first satellite, SpaceTuna1, will be deployed from the Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo.” Watch this historical moment with us!

airpods pro imitation

US $15.00 Harare

Desktop HDD

US $100.00 Harare

Lenovo ThinkPad SL510

US $100.00 Harare

HP 15

US $180.00 Masvingo
List your products for free
JAXA YouTube Channel

The great thing about this satellite is you can download an app and track how it moved as well as the vital data on its power and telemetry. You can download the Android app by clicking here.

Also Read:

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).