Sadly, claims that electrically charged rocks (vibranium) found in DRC and Kadoma are false

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a natural resource-rich country. So, when claims started popping up talking about fancy new electrically charged rocks found there, we all wanted to believe.
The claims, all over social media, said the rocks worked like natural batteries. They claimed you could pick one up and it would be good to go straight from the ground. There were even video demonstrations showing the stones spark when they touch each other and one of the stones power a lightbulb.
Thinkpieces about how this could change Africa’s electricity challenges poured out as you would expect. How could they not when the claims were that 1kg of the electrically charged stones could power a two-bedroom house for two months?
Household power for two months from just a kilogram or a gram of the stuff powering a bulb for 72 hours is the stuff of dreams. That’s why the rocks were nicknamed ‘Vibranium’ after the fictional element from the Black Panther movies.
There happens to be yet another mineral-rich country in the shape of a teapot and some started claiming the game-changing rocks had been found in my hometown of Kadoma.
If only it were true
Turned out the rocks had been found all over Africa in the last few months. It was odd that these discoveries seemed to coincide with the release of Black Panther 2 late last year.
It wasn’t odd, it was exactly as it appeared. Experts have dismissed the claims as utter nonsense. I don’t think we needed the experts on this one but here’s what they had to say.
The rocks could conduct electricity, that’s not special. However, for them to store and then release the electricity there will need to be a chemical reaction inside. The electrons would need to be released somehow. Spoiler alert, there cannot be chemical reactions taking place in these rocks.
There are other issues like negative and positive electrodes. That and the other components of a battery would need to be present in the rock for it to work as a battery. It is highly unlikely that these rocks have these components.
So, it was good while it lasted but we have to touch base on earth. Let the fantasy die a quick death and let’s return to our golds and diamonds, no fancy battery rocks. We can let our imaginations run wild but now let’s do that with the knowledge that there is no Vibranium in Kadoma in real life.
13 thoughts on “Sadly, claims that electrically charged rocks (vibranium) found in DRC and Kadoma are false”
Leonard my brother, you’re back. Long time bro☺
It’s been a minute but I’m back bro.
Are you back back or are you going to be an occasional visitor?
I’m back back. Will be here every day.
That’s great! Good to have you back.
Now back to regular programming… This story was painfull for me to read and to think about. Oh the article was good and well written etc etc, but the subject matter is what made me angry and generally disappointed in my fellow brothers and sisters.
We have the Internet and Google/Bing etc etc and I presumed working brains(I was wrong on this one 😔) with most of the world’s knowledge freely available. But for some reason people think that the Internet starts and ends with WhatsApp/Facebook to find out the latest gossip about Jah Praz/Mai T etm. 🤬 The level of gullibility is so Annoying. It wasn’t even a sophisticated prank!
A simple Google search would have provided the answer. If people can’t even use the tools that are freely provided and available to just fact check whether something is possible/true there is really no hope for Africa. PS. Google the meaning of etm. 😏
I must be doing something right with my life coz this completely missed me until now😂
What😂😂. What have you been doing with your life bro? These videos were all over the internet
So I guess you also the video about how the people/creatures in the film Avatar can be found in the Chimanimani mountains ?😏😉🤣🤣
😂😂😂 this is the first I’m hearing of this nonsense too. To think people believed this…. but then again the same people believed that they were tiny microchips in vaccines capable of mind control
I live in Zambia and this story is not new to me but the way it was formulated and thrown into social media it was something else. But believe me or not there is no smoke without fire.
Well since they have concluded that it’s fake, let me fill you in with the possibilities from a scientific perspective.
1) It is possible that this rock could generate at the most 300mv of electricity under certain conditions. The fact that they used different colour rocks shows they have a fundamental understanding of the principle. However when connected in series they do not produce an output equivalent to the number of cells. E.g a 16 cell arrangement will produce 2-3volts, enough to light an LED or torch bulb. This is funny considering that 1 cell produces 300mv, but something happens when you multiply the cells. And yes no chemical is required for particular scenario.
I have a similar cell that I created, but I didn’t use rocks. However the fundermental principles are the same. This is why I believe this rock battery works, but it won’t power a house or heavy duty stuff. Though it could power your digital clock, LED torch and other light duty stuff not for just 2 months but indefinitely.