As part of their regional expansion drive, Tano Digital Solutions has acquired Altron’s Botswana and Mozambique businesses. Tano Digital is already present in Zimbabwe, and Botswana and is headquartered in South Africa. The recent acquisition of Altron’s Botswana and Mozambique business further expands Tano’s presence in Mozambique while growing its regional business.
Tano took over the Botswana and Mozambique business on November 1, 2022 after approval by the competition authorities in both countriesThe Independent
Altron itself is a group offering similar services to Tano Digital in the field of IT but with a bigger presence that spans South Africa, the Middle East, and Australia. They too are headquartered in South Africa and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with a Market Capitalization of close to R4 billion (about US$234 million). So Altron is quite a formidable IT business that looks to be consolidating its position and in the process offering some of its business to players like Tano Digital Group.
Dell Laptop Latitude 3189
Lenovo Laptop N300E
HP Pro 3500 Desktop PC Corei7
HP Laptop 250 G5
What Tano group stands to gain apart from a bigger presence is also the relationships that these firms were enjoying thanks to them being under the Altron group as well as inheriting the skills, customers, and list of suppliers from these businesses.
In 2022 Tano digital was the runner-up for Best Zimbabwean Exhibition: Small To Medium Enterprises and the 2022 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. In February of 2022, they also became an SAP reseller to deliver a partner-managed cloud for SAP Business One & Business ByDesign. Enterprise IT services for corporate entities.
Also Read:
- The crazy drama behind the High Court ruling ZIMDEF’s SAP software tender is illegal
- Local ICT firm now offering SAP software via partner-managed cloud
7 thoughts on “Tano Digital Solutions, a Zim-owned IT solutions company acquires Mozambique and Botswana IT firms”
With the wearing of masks having been done away with in most places, the article could surely have unmasked the owners or directors of the organisation, especially the local ones.
😂 If you were asked what Tano or Altron do? They are businesses.
You have to water down articles, when writing news about news, so you arent accused of plagiarism.
Who are the Zimbabweans behind this organisation?
Maxwell Chikumbutso and Daniel Chingoma
I thought Tano had something to do with health. Utano😪
*SEM Forex Trading Academy*
We are offering Forex Trading Mentorship Classes This Year For As Little as *$4.99* for a 14 days Online Mentorship Program. On This program we will get to teach you What Forex Trading is all about and How you can trade the Forex Market and make the most out of it.
*WHAT TO EXPECT*
*? WHAT WILL YOU LEARN*
*✓HOW TO OPEN A TRADING ACCOUNT*
*✓THE BASICS OF TECHNICAL AND FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS (in-depth)*
*✓LEARN HOW TO USE THE TRADING CHART*
*✓CANDLESTICKS PATTERN*
*✓BUYING AND SELLING TECHNIQUES*
*✓ENTRY POSITIONS KNOW HOW*
*✓ONE ON ONE FOLLOW UPS*
*✓SECRETS TO THE FINANCIAL MARKETS*
*✓MONEY MANAGEMENT TIPS*
*✓INTERNATIONAL TRADING SKILLS*
*✓PRICE ACTION (STRATEGY)*
*✓BTMM (STRATEGY)*
*✓FLAG PATTERN (STRATEGY)*
*✓PYTHON SCALPING (STRATEGY)*
*✓TSEMU-TSEMU (STRATEGY)*
*✓100% FREE COMPLIMENTARY BOOKS*
*PAYMENT OPTIONS*
*>ECOCASH* *ZWL$4999*
*0777426882 ETHAN MNKANDLA*
*ECOCASH USD*
*$4.99 0777426882*ETHAN MNKANDLA*
*NB* *IF YOU HAVE MADE ANY PAYMENT KINDLY INDICATE IN OUR INBOX WITH YOU NAME , SURNAME AND SCREENSHOT OF PAYMENT*
*~ALL TOPICS TO BE COVERED IN 14 DAYS*
~LEARN TRADING FROM THE EXPERT & GET A TRADING PROFIT IN JUST A FEW DAYS~
💯% *CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GUARANTEED*
*#GIVING YOU ACCES TO FOREX*
*#UPGRADING YOUR LIFESTYLE*
*REGISTRATION UNDERAWAY OFFER VALID TILL 31 JANUARY 2023*
*GET IN TOUCH WITH US TODAY +263777426882*
*©SEMFOREXTRADINGACADEMY*
Chimbomira kunetsa iwe mhutter. Ndakuona hangu kuPindula