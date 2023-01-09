Tano Digital Solutions, a Zim-owned IT solutions company acquires Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

As part of their regional expansion drive, Tano Digital Solutions has acquired Altron’s Botswana and Mozambique businesses. Tano Digital is already present in Zimbabwe, and Botswana and is headquartered in South Africa. The recent acquisition of Altron’s Botswana and Mozambique business further expands Tano’s presence in Mozambique while growing its regional business.

Tano took over the Botswana and Mozambique business on November 1, 2022 after approval by the competition authorities in both countries The Independent

Altron itself is a group offering similar services to Tano Digital in the field of IT but with a bigger presence that spans South Africa, the Middle East, and Australia. They too are headquartered in South Africa and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with a Market Capitalization of close to R4 billion (about US$234 million). So Altron is quite a formidable IT business that looks to be consolidating its position and in the process offering some of its business to players like Tano Digital Group.

What Tano group stands to gain apart from a bigger presence is also the relationships that these firms were enjoying thanks to them being under the Altron group as well as inheriting the skills, customers, and list of suppliers from these businesses.

In 2022 Tano digital was the runner-up for Best Zimbabwean Exhibition: Small To Medium Enterprises and the 2022 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. In February of 2022, they also became an SAP reseller to deliver a partner-managed cloud for SAP Business One & Business ByDesign. Enterprise IT services for corporate entities.

