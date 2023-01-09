TelOne will be offering free tollgate passes as a back-to-school promotion

As a back-to-school gift for the parents, Nedbank and NMB were offering free tollgate passes at selected tollgates in the country. On top of the free passes, they were also some prizes involved that motorists won at these tollgates. For those that missed yesterday’s offers, Telone is running its own today 9 January 2023.

Back to school happy hour with TelOne! Look out for TelOne Happy Hour Promotion at the mentioned

@zinaraZW Toll gates and stand a chance to win some fantastic prizes. #TheFutureIsBetterTogether#TelOne#happyhour TelOne Twitter

The offer is only available at selected tollgates which TelOne lists as Mutare (Christmas Pass), Masvingo (Mushagashe), and Bulawayo (Ntabazinduna). If your route happens to get you passing through any of these 3 tollgates then you might be lucky.

