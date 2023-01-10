VAT is up from 14.5% to 15% and new PAYE tax brackets for RTGS and USD for 2023

Yes, there has been a slight price bump on a lot of products and services overnight. Its retailers and service providers recalculating their pricing to accommodate the 0.5% increase in VAT from 14.5% to 15% under the Finance Act (No.2), 2022 effective 1 Jan 2023. This tax was originally 15% and was reduced to 14.5% on 1 January 2020 so this is just it going back to its original figure.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

CHANGE OF VALUE ADDED TAX RATE FROM 14.5% TO 15%https://t.co/ecTZrbjX7j pic.twitter.com/DbNS9vgpus — ZIMRA (@Zimra_11) January 9, 2023

2023 RTGS PAYE tax tables

Daily Table RTGS Salary Range Tax deducted % Deduct (RTGS) - to 3,013.70 0 - 3,013.71 to 10,520.55 20 602.74 10,520.56 to 18,016.44 25 1,128.77 18,016.45 to 25,512.33 30 2,029.59 25,512.34 to 32,876.71 35 3,305.21 32,876.71 and above 40 4,949.04 Weekly Table - to 21,153.85 0 - 21,153.86 to 73,846.15 20 4,230.77 73,846.16 to 126,461.54 25 7,923.08 126,461.55 to 179,076.92 30 14,246.15 179,076.93 to 230,769.23 35 23,200.00 230,769.24 and above 40 34,738.46 Fortnightly Table - to 42,307.69 0 - 42,307.70 to 147,692.31 20 8,461.54 147,692.32 to 252,923.08 25 15,846.15 252,923.09 to 358,153.85 30 28,492.31 358,153.86 to 461,538.46 35 46,400.00 461.538.47 and above 40 69,476.92 Monthly Table - to 91,666.67 0 - 91,666.68 to 320,000.00 20 18,333.33 320,000.01 to 548,000.00 25 34,333.33 548,000.01 to 776,000.00 30 61,733.33 776,000.01 to 1,000,000.00 35 100,533.33 1,000,000.01 and above 40 150,533.33 Annual Table - to 1,100,000.00 0 - 1,100,001.00 to 3,840,000.00 20 220,000.00 3,840,001.00 to 6,576,000.00 25 412,000.00 6,576.001.00 to 9,312,000.00 30 740,800.00 9,312,001.00 to 12,000,000.00 35 1,206,400.00 12,000,001.00 and above 40 1,806,400.00

2023 Foreign Currency PAYE tax tables

Daily Table US$ Salary Range Tax deducted % Deducte (US$) - to 3.29 0 - 3.30 to 9.86 20 0.66 9.87 to 32.88 25 1.15 32.89 to 65.75 30 2.79 65.76 to 98.63 35 6.08 98.64 and above 40 11.01 Weekly Table - to 23.08 0 - 23.09 to 69.23 20 4.62 69.24 to 230.77 25 8.08 230.78 to 461.54 30 19.62 461.55 to 692.31 35 42.69 692.32 and above 40 77.31 Fortnightly Table - to 46.15 0 - 46.16 to 138.46 20 9.23 138.47 to 461.54 25 16.15 461.55 to 923.08 30 39.23 923.09 to 1,384.62 35 85.38 1,384.63 and above 40 154.62 Monthly Table - to 100.00 0 - 100.01 to 300.00 20 20.00 300.01 to 1,000.00 25 35.00 1,000.01 to 2,000.00 30 85.00 2,000.01 to 3,000.00 35 185.00 3000.01 and above 40 335.00 Annual Table - to 1,200 0 - 1,201 to 3600 20 240 3,601 to 12,000 25 420 12,001 to 24,000 30 1,020 24,001 to 36,000 35 2,220 36,001 and above 40 4,020

