ZETDC is bringing a 24-hour National Contact Center

The season we are in is notorious for weather-induced power cuts either from falling trees, broken tree branches, or lightning strikes. Let’s not forget those stealing transformer oil. The volume of fault reports is pretty high and ZETDC wants to try and manage that. Starting 1 February 2023, they will be employing a 24-hour National Contact Centre to attend to your queries.

NOTICE OF MIGRATION OF DISTRICT CALL CENTRES IN NORTHERN REGION TO THE NATIONAL CONTACT CENTRE



ZETDC would like to advise its customers in Bindura, Kadoma, Chinhoyi and Marondera districts that we are closing all District call centres and migrating to the 24 Hour National Contact Centre effective 1 February 2023.



This move is aimed at improving our service delivery, effective management of client enquiries as well as improving client experience in pursuit of world class standards.



As such, customers can get in touch with us on the communication channels below;



Email: contactcentre@zetdc.co.zw

Twitter: @ZetdcOfficial

Facebook: ZetdcOfficial

Website: www.zetdc.co.zw

WhatsApp: +263715519387/9 or +263719219977

Voice Calls: 704 or 08688003485/6 or 0242704040 ZETDC Press Statement

