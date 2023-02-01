It was just the other day when we were talking about 3Ktv and how it’s apparently beating out South African channels in Zimbabwe. That is great to see. Like the channel or not, some people are clearly getting their entertainment itch scratched there.
In the discussion, some in our community felt ZTN was better than 3Ktv. What cannot be disputed apparently is that both are better than ZTV. I have no dog in that race, I’m just glad that there are more outlets for Zimbabwean content popping up.
You will remember though that when both 3Ktv and ZTN were licensed, four other applicants got licences too. One of those applicants was Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd and their NRTV station. NRTV stands for Nkululeko Rusununguko Television.
Rusununguko Media is said to be owned by the Zimbabwe National Army. Does that have any bearing on the kind of content that will be aired on NRTV? I would imagine if there’s any political commentary on there it will lean a certain way.
However, politics is a bore-fest anyway and so if the other content is solid, the channel should be a welcome addition to the landscape. We are used to tuning out most political commentary in any case.
NRTV will be available on DStv and so if you still rock the satellite dish, you can check it out today. The channel promises everything from current affairs, drama, kids’ shows, entertainment and so on. So, don’t be scared away by the army ownership, you just might find your new favourite local show on there. There will also be some international content as well as you would expect.
Of the 6 that were licensed in 2020, three are now on air and all three are on DStv. I did not see this coming, at all. I welcome it though.
8 thoughts on "Another Zimbabwean station, NRTV, launches on DStv today"
So in effect Zimbabwe still only has 1 TV station? I mean it’s all very nice to say they have launched on DSTV but that’s almost meaningless considering the fact that in Zimbabwe most of those DSTV decoders are in storage or registered in South Africa. And the only decoders connected are of the Openview and philiboa(church channels)variety.
So basically almost noone will watch this new channel.
Makes one wonder about the whole set top box situation, doesn’t it? Is there some deliberate effort to make sure they aren’t available ensuring ZTV remains the only station for a while longer? On the other hand, will Zimbos really flock to get those set top boxes? They aren’t bothering with smart antennas right now so I’m not hopeful we’ll see mass adoption anytime soon.
There are actually more than six channels now broadcasting but not available in Zim, they are
ZTv, ZTv-News, ZTv Jive, ZTN, 3KTv, NRTv, and Keyona Tv. They are either on Azam or DSTv. this madness of sorts.
What a crazy state of affairs. How are they paying for the content on these stations if they aren’t getting the Zimbo eyeballs? Are advertisers okay with this?
Don’t forget the rule that states that as long as DSTV wants to operate in Zimbabwe they have to carry Zimbabwean government owned channels for free(?).
I am pretty sure that it’s for free. I have 2 reasons
(1) We have never heard of any the government owned channels being kicked off air because of non payment of bills which is surprising because sometimes the whole country gets cut off for not paying its electricity providers!
(2) During the time that philib/wiztec decoders were popular and almost every household in had one of those decoders and some prophet who was just getting started in Nigeria with a congregation of barely 150 was broadcasting his services as a free to air channel on the philiboa decoder. ZTV couldn’t afford to do the same.
Some marketing/advertising guru once said
“Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half.”
Are the advertisers happy? Maybe they are doing it for goodwill from the powers that be or they are getting a really good rate. Who knows?
Its a bit tricky now to get zimboz to switch from open view to something Zimbabwean. And actually they will never attempt. Its too late. There are so many better programs on open view than what ever they are promising (Zimbabwean) content will never match up OPEN VIEW… ans E-vod
Shows why trade tariffs are a thing. These stations are trying to get off the ground and off the bat they have to battle seasoned veterans. In this case, the ‘trade tariffs’ are in place but the Open View decoders are being smuggled in. Reduces the chances of success for our local stations.
Whatever it is, I think it borders on corruption. There was a time years ago, when they were announcing that set top boxes were soon going to be available. That went silent. Then came the issue of transmitter locations where there was self praise that they were saving the country money. And then very top people toured the country to visit the transmitter sites, getting to travel and stay in the best hotels, with the generous allowances government avails to such level of staff. Why would one be interested to get such a cash cow running if there is an opportunity to do another lucrative visit to the transmitter sites. The country is still hogging onto a costly frequency spectrum which could have been released and put into very profitable use by going digital. At the same time, the country should be paying a handsome amount to use transponders on a satellite, with only a handful of people accessing that signal. Even the initiative to train and sponsor local content producers ended on the drawing board, no wonder there is talk of endless repeats. If the anti corruption people were not too busy with more important issues, this would be an area to probe, with input from the lone voice in the wilderness, the Auditor General.