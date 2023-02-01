Another Zimbabwean station, NRTV, launches on DStv today

It was just the other day when we were talking about 3Ktv and how it’s apparently beating out South African channels in Zimbabwe. That is great to see. Like the channel or not, some people are clearly getting their entertainment itch scratched there.

In the discussion, some in our community felt ZTN was better than 3Ktv. What cannot be disputed apparently is that both are better than ZTV. I have no dog in that race, I’m just glad that there are more outlets for Zimbabwean content popping up.

You will remember though that when both 3Ktv and ZTN were licensed, four other applicants got licences too. One of those applicants was Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd and their NRTV station. NRTV stands for Nkululeko Rusununguko Television.

Rusununguko Media is said to be owned by the Zimbabwe National Army. Does that have any bearing on the kind of content that will be aired on NRTV? I would imagine if there’s any political commentary on there it will lean a certain way.

However, politics is a bore-fest anyway and so if the other content is solid, the channel should be a welcome addition to the landscape. We are used to tuning out most political commentary in any case.

NRTV will be available on DStv and so if you still rock the satellite dish, you can check it out today. The channel promises everything from current affairs, drama, kids’ shows, entertainment and so on. So, don’t be scared away by the army ownership, you just might find your new favourite local show on there. There will also be some international content as well as you would expect.

Of the 6 that were licensed in 2020, three are now on air and all three are on DStv. I did not see this coming, at all. I welcome it though.

Also read:

3ktv is beating South African channels in Zimbabwe, big deal or nah?

ZTN among 6 applicants to be awarded TV licences

Holding OpenView decoders makes you liable to arrest. Why do Zimbabweans still do it?