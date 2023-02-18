Econet data services are down countrywide

There have been numerous reports of Econet’s Data services missing in action in a majority of the parts of the country. Econet has not issued a statement yet but its subscribers are already calling them out on social media.

Seems Econet data has gone on leave nationwide. — Mabweadziva (@Chirimudengu) February 18, 2023

The last time Econet had such an outage, the official statement was an issue on their core network that’s responsible for provisioning mobile services. The ISP has been vocal about how the myriad of power cuts in the country has been crippling the quality of their service. They are having to strain their backup power systems to maintain uptime as is every ISP in the country and some of it is starting to fail, causing isolated outages. However, it’s not clear if this is the case with a nationwide data failure.

If you have a NetOne or Telecel line and you are stranded, you can use your EcoCash to buy NetOne or Telecel data bundles by dialing *405#. Shameless plug I know but it’s a viable option.

Also Read: