Hogwarts Legacy, biggest game release in a while despite ‘controversies’

The highlight of my youth was reading the Harry Potter books. I remember immersing myself in those books despite the ‘warnings’ that the books were Satanic. That wasn’t going to keep any millennial from transporting themselves into the wizarding world.

The first book in the series came out in 1997 and the last in 2007 but we’re still talking about it. The movies kept the series fresh in our minds even if the Fantastic Beasts ones are mid at best. In my opinion, even the Harry Potter movies were mid, can’t hold anything to the books.

There were also games. We have had games for all types of devices, including browser and flash games. The first Harry Potter game came out in 2001 and we have had more games than books or movies since. Yet, none of the games ever really rocked the world – until now.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest in the series and is available on PC, PS, Xbox and Switch. Developed by Avalanche Software, the game has started off on a high note.

During early access, the game had the second-highest concurrent player count for a single-player game in Steam history.

Upon release on the 10th of February, the game broke that concurrent player count by a mile. Sales have been superb with the game now expected to surpass 10 million copies in sales.

Hogwarts Legacy currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most viewed game on Twitch. Showing interest in the game is high and it looks like that interest is translating into sales.

It also helps that the game is getting mostly positive reviews. There will always be some things to complain about in a game but critics from all over the world agree it is a good game.

We’re talking Metacritic scores of 90 for Xbox, 84 for PS and 83 for PC. IGN gives the game a 9/10, NME gives 3/5 whilst PC Gamer gives it an 83/100. User scores are even higher.

Looks like it’s the slam dunk the Harry Potter world has been looking for. Except, it can’t go that smoothly, not on this Earth of ours. Hogwarts got a 1/10 score from Wired and the reason for that low score is wild.

JK Rowling

This lady created the Harry Potter world and was loved by all for years. That all changed when she said she doesn’t believe a man can be a woman.

She says a man can believe that he is a woman all he wants, dress like a woman and even get surgeries to really look like one. She says all the power to him but the fact remains that he is a biological man.

If you’ve not been living in a cave you know that the transgender movement just won’t accept that. So, she has been labelled hateful and has received death threats galore since she made those views known.

These activists are hellbent on ruining JK Rowling and before Hogwarts Legacy came out they were calling on all gamers to boycott this game.

They say they want to put a dent in JK’s billion dollar fortune. Or at the very least, not help her make more.

That’s why Wired gave the game a 1/10. That low score has nothing to do with the game itself, but rather their opposition to JK’s views on transgender people.

Wired says ‘its real world harms are impossible to ignore.’ JK’s views on transgender people being the real world harms they are talking about.

I am not a fan of this. I think if you hate an artist/creator that much then just refrain from commenting on or reviewing their work. You can’t give a bad review that has nothing to do with the quality of the work itself.

It’s okay to say you won’t listen to R.Kelly because of his transgressions. You have the right to do that. What you can’t say is that he did not give us banger after banger. His discography speaks for itself.

Good art prevails

The anti-Rowling club tried its best but so far it’s looking like gamers are not moved by all that.

One activist says it’s okay to want to play Hogwarts Legacy but if one does, they cannot claim to support the trans community. That’s a wild statement right there.

There are some who were swayed by such statements but the majority is not moved. As they should not, in my opinion.

But that’s me. I just don’t want those divisive topics messing with my entertainment. We can have those debates but let’s not try and inject them everywhere.

Here in Zimbabwe, how many times have the Twitteratti called on boycotts of businesses affiliated with Zanu PF members? It’s never really worked, has it?

It shouldn’t either.

What do you think about all this? Have you had a chance to play Hogwarts Legacy or have you been hitting that Twitch like some of us? The game looks good, right? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Also read:

Meet Enspir Gaming, an ambitious local e-sports outfit

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 review – not much better for the price, parliament should consider it