Xiaomi AX1800 review. A more sensible-looking router.

The last time I reviewed a router it was a batman alien spaceship-looking thing. But that one was just a lot. So here is something more sensible. It’s the Xiaomi AX1800 and just like last time the nerdy name speaks to its technology and performance.

It’s a Wifi 6 capable router hence the AX and 1800 denote its maximum throughput of 1.8Gbps. This is the router’s network speed and not how fast the internet will be. That really depends on the internet package you are subscribed to and how generous your ISP is with speeds.

Clean design, stable wifi connection & made for IoT

What’s special about this router is firstly the look of it. I think it is a lot easier on the eyes and will surely blend in with a lot of furniture. What does seem like it might make it stand out a bit are the 4 antennae. However, these actually contribute to the performance of this router.

It’s using Wifi 6 technology which is an improvement in signal stability, coverage area, and latency. So these 4 antennas ensure that the performance of the wifi connection on all the devices connected does not get affected by the number of devices connected.

Other wireless devices like smart IoT devices and bluetooth devices tend to contribute to the quality of a wifi signal. They cause some interference that can result in a drop in wifi connection. Wifi 6 helps with that by using different technologies for the different channels that devices connect to. If you are curious about it, the technology is called OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access)

Simple and effective management

Let’s talk management, with the AX1800 you don’t get the privilege of managing it in the Mi Home app as was the case with the gaming router. You have to make do with a separate app called the MI WiFi app. You still get access to all the router settings and because I like nice things I noticed that the interface in this app is better looking than the one in the Mi home app. It’s worth the trouble aesthetically.

It shows you your connection status, and the number of connected devices and you can set limits on the download and upload speeds each connected user gets. You can even choose which devices to block on the network or only choose which ones you want to grant wifi access to.

It’s also the place where you can change your wifi password or the name of the wifi and even set up a VPN right at the router. You can also connect multiple routers together for a mesh network if you want to expand your wifi coverage. There is an option to set a router as a primary router or a mesh router.

You can’t use it to replace a fiber or ADSL router

Speaking of the primary router, this router does not have fiber or ADSL inputs so you cannot use it to replace a fiber or ADSL router. What it’s best for is in-home or office areas where internet access is predominantly via ethernet cables and you need some wifi. You just take an ethernet cable with internet and plug it into the WAN port on the router. Simple as that.

Oh, and when setting up the router for the first time, it’s much simpler if you download the Mi Home app and use the setup wizard from there. You go through just a couple of easy steps when setting up. Essentially choose the SSID (Wifi name) and the password and you are done.

The Xiaomi AX1800 router will set you back $65 and this is pretty much the average price for a WiFi6-capable router. It’s a viable option for those looking to expand their existing network or to set up one that can handle traffic from IoT devices. If you need one you can grab it from Mi Store Zim at shop 45B, First Floor Eastgate Mall, Harare, Zimbabwe, or by clicking here.

