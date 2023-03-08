You asked, here’s how you buy KFC for family back in Zim from where you are using Senditoo

You saw the Senditoo ad and were not sure how to actually go about it. You have been asking. Worry not, here are the answers you were looking for.

Oh, and thank you dear Zimbo in the diaspora looking to buy a bucket of KFC chicken for your kin resident over here. You have no idea how much we need that chicken. It’s been tough over here, sometimes we go for days without electricity and you know how hard it is to cook chicken without power.

Since we are already on the topic of food, this Senditoo we are talking about also allows you to buy other groceries for us over here. You know, for the few days in a year we actually get electricity.

Anyway, here is how you can get us that KFC bucket. Do note that KFC is not the only fast food option, you can bless us with Nandos or Pizza Hut food too. They are still working on the Pizza Hut option.

Visit Senditoo website (senditoo.com) Click on Groceries Select your destination country, Zimbabwe On the banner at the top of the page, locate Fast Foods and click on that That’s it, select the restaurant and you’re good to go

The food will be delivered to our homes and we can toast to your good health as we stuff our mouths with junk food.

Makes you wonder, what happened to Wa-Faya

You may recall dear diasporan that over in these parts, Innscor/Simbisa dominates the fast food space. Wa-Faya allows (allowed) you to buy vouchers that can be redeemed at those Simbisa outlets.

The Wa-Faya website does not seem to be working at the moment. We reached out to the Wa-Faya team to find out what that’s all about but are yet to get a response. We’ll update you the moment we know more about the situation.

We have InnBucks’ BFF for Simbisa outlet action. You won’t be able to use BFF from outside the country as it’s a neat service that goes along with InnBucks’ domestic remittances solution. But if you send the money we can take it from there.

