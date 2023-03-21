You doubted them, Hwange Unit 7 now feeding electricity into national grid

We were starting to think it was never gonna happen. We had been told that the commissioning of Hwange Unit 7 was imminent too many times before. The day finally came, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is proud to announce.
Unit 7 was successfully synchronised late yesterday, Monday the 20th of March. As we speak, some of you are using power from Unit 7, which must be nice. Most of us are in darkness still though, so what gives?
Why you won’t feel the difference
Unit 7 has a 300MW capacity but will not be doling that out from the get-go. They will be easing it into it. Said ZPC,
Power will be progressively fed into the grid until it reaches 300 MW
Power generation statistics say we are producing 522MW today, with 323MW coming from Hwange and 199MW from Kariba. Let that sink in, Hwange is producing more than Kariba. How the mighty have fallen.
Do remember that the national peak demand reaches 2200MW in winter. So, even if we got the full 300MW from Unit 7, we still would have a massive deficit, meaning power cuts would still be the norm.
At Hwange, we have to remember that we just added Unit 7, meaning there are 6 other units. We cannot count on Units 1-6 unfortunately, so we might as well call this new unit, ‘Unit 1.’
ZPC did not say when we can expect to be getting the full 300MW from Unit 7. Time will tell.
Unit 8 going live in October
What we have been promised is that Unit 8, the second 300MW plant will be live in October. While we may end up not meeting that deadline, we can be sure it will be commissioned before the year is up. Or maybe not, this is the ZPC we are talking about.
Whatever the case, this was US$1.4bn well spent. The two new units cost a combined US$1.4bn and one wonders where Hwange would be if the lost US$15bn had been channelled there. It might be best not to dwell on that.
So, what do you have to say for yourselves? You thought Unit 7 was a pipe dream and was never going to be commissioned. You owe ZPC an apology. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.
28 thoughts on “You doubted them, Hwange Unit 7 now feeding electricity into national grid”
Power went off at 4AM and you are saying Unit 7 went live???
Yep, it went live but like ZPC said, “Power will be progressively fed into the grid until it reaches 300 MW” So we aren’t getting 300MW from Unit 7 yet. And even if we were, Units 1-6 are useless and Kariba is at 1/3 capacity so we still would be getting the power cuts.
Others we still in darkness. So what gives?
“Power will be progressively fed into the grid until it reaches 300 MW” So we aren’t getting 300MW from Unit 7 yet. And even if we were, Units 1-6 are useless and Kariba is at 1/3 capacity so we still would be getting the power cuts.
Unit 7 or not no difference so what?
We will see the difference in due time. When/if Unit 8 goes live and Kariba improves.
This article reeks of non factual reporting. People want to see the power and use it. This article makes it seem like there is actually an improvement which isn’t necessarily true yet. Next time, maybe the journalist(?) who wrote this article could interview ZESA staff before releasing this (whatever this is). From the horse’s mouth as they say.
Did you read the article Balooba. It clearly explains why we won’t see much of a difference in our day to day at the moment. Unit 7 is not even supplying the full 300MW yet, as the ZPC quote clearly says.
It still is a momentous occasion that Unit 7 is now live and so we had to talk about it. Even if it’s just step number one on the road to zero power cuts.
So, pray tell, where is the non factual reporting?
All those megawatts being added but no improvement on load shedding why?
All those megawatts being added to the national grid but no improvement on load shedding why?
300MW may seem like much but remember peak demand gets to 2200MW. So, we still have a massive deficit hence why loadshedding is going to remain even when Unit 8 goes live.
Electricity is either on, or off. That is either there or not there. It does not come in drips and drabs. I hope the unit was not part funded from the elusive budget surplus. As long as no change happens to the electricity situation in the houses and factory, the synchronization and commissioning may just be a ploy to buy time. The fearful part is what will happen if the unit comes down for essential servicing in future? Will we be having the long and unpredictable synchronisation every time?
I get what you mean. It means little to people that Unit 7 is now live if nothing has changed in their day to day. That may be but it’s still a good development that Unit 7 is now live. It cannot overcome the huge deficit we have on its own but it’s a welcome upgrade.
I don’t think synchronization will be a thing later on. I could be wrong but I think it’s done when first commissioning only.
Saw the headline and also almost went straight to the comments say ‘bull doodoo!’ but for the first time in a while, I read the article first 😅
Ramping up makes sense as that way, they can give the system a gentle shakedown, but the frustration remains.
Exactly. We understand why they are doing what they doing. Or even why they are celebrating the successful synchronization but we’re still frustrated. We are still in darkness.
Yes the Unit is live but don’t blow off the candle yet ……the bloody thing wants Chinese Coal which is hard to find .
In fact we should stock up on candles. We’re still far from energy independence, even when Unit 8 goes live.
Looks like a fully loaded ZUPCO bus will have won the race against power from Unit 7 to Bulawayo or anywhere in Zimbabwe if it left Hwange at the same time as the engineers celebrated success of commissioning at 18:25.
🤣😂 The race is not for the swift.
ini ndinongoti hangu zvakare lets leave unit 1 to 6 titange kugadzira new power generation station from other sources like wind, solar etc.. 7 chero akasvika ku 300mw kwacho, its gojng to be difficult to notice change on power cuts
Wholeheartedly agree. Let’s just decommission Units 1-6 and call it a day already. It’s wasted effort trying to make those units work. Aneta.
It’s not feasible to add 300mw on the go due to various factors o e being carrying capacity and overload if you switch on full throttle when demand is low you will have serous repercussions…. They are learning to adjust to the grids capacity in conjuction with demand and load shedding and it gives time for the plant to monitor any anomalies otherwise 1.4bn will go down the drain
Yes, this is how it’s done. They can’t just run full throttle from day one.
Word salad
Okay, I don’t see the salad.
No s…t!
Brinso. That’s all you got to say.
I dont owe ZPC an apology they owe us an apology for the numerous false starts since November last year. I didnt this this was a pipe dream and i believed they would and can do it. But we need them to release proper timeframes. Yes in engineering things do go wrong or unexpectedly but revise timelines accordingly too. We were told Nov, then Dec then Jan then March then now they said unit 8 will be active 1month later then in this article you say in october…..ahhh kana ndimi wo.