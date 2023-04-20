EcoCash USD debit card 2.0. It does online payments now

This seems like the trend with EcoCash. First, offer USD accounts. Then add some Virtual Card Numbers for online payments and drop a cherry on top with the physical debit card. You can get one from any Econet shop and be sure not to forget the US$5 for the card. If you are feeling a bit of some Deja Vu, you would be forgiven. Last year EcoCash released a USD debit card and the difference between that one and the one they launched now is that this one can now do online payments.

Our online payments are 3D Secure. Simply Cash In USD into your EcoCash wallet and make online payments today. #VCN pic.twitter.com/8w8QeE6g16 — EcoCash Zimbabwe (@EcoCashZW) April 19, 2023

It’s more secure

Something that is not really talked about when it comes to cards that transact online is how secure they are online. EcoCash is bringing in 3D Secure to this shiny new card which is essentially a 2-factor authentication for online payments. So on some websites, payment will only be processed after you have entered a unique password or code into an authentication window that pops up on your screen. This password or code is sent to you via SMS the same way you would get a code when registering your WhatsApp account on a new device.

Charges and limits

In terms of transaction charges, it is using the same ones that apply to the EcoCash Virtual Mastercard. The limits are as follows. US$5,000 maximum transaction value, US$5,000 daily limit, and US$10,000 Monthly limit. The EcoCash VCN is for the time being still available, with its biggest utility being just making one-time online payments for subscription services if you are just trying something out and not yet looking to commit.

