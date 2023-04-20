This seems like the trend with EcoCash. First, offer USD accounts. Then add some Virtual Card Numbers for online payments and drop a cherry on top with the physical debit card. You can get one from any Econet shop and be sure not to forget the US$5 for the card. If you are feeling a bit of some Deja Vu, you would be forgiven. Last year EcoCash released a USD debit card and the difference between that one and the one they launched now is that this one can now do online payments.
It’s more secure
Something that is not really talked about when it comes to cards that transact online is how secure they are online. EcoCash is bringing in 3D Secure to this shiny new card which is essentially a 2-factor authentication for online payments. So on some websites, payment will only be processed after you have entered a unique password or code into an authentication window that pops up on your screen. This password or code is sent to you via SMS the same way you would get a code when registering your WhatsApp account on a new device.
Hp Laptop
Usb optical mouse
HP Elite book
HP 250 G9
Charges and limits
In terms of transaction charges, it is using the same ones that apply to the EcoCash Virtual Mastercard. The limits are as follows. US$5,000 maximum transaction value, US$5,000 daily limit, and US$10,000 Monthly limit. The EcoCash VCN is for the time being still available, with its biggest utility being just making one-time online payments for subscription services if you are just trying something out and not yet looking to commit.
Also Read:
- EcoCash physical Mastercard is back (again) & it still can’t do online payments
- EcoCash partners US company to offer another avenue to send funds to Zimbabwe through
8 thoughts on “EcoCash USD debit card 2.0. It does online payments now”
You seem to have left out the actual transaction charge amount, or percentage.
I had inserted a link but you can view them here
https://www.ecocash.co.zw/about/products/ecocash-debit-card/ecocash-express-debit-card
Thanks for the info
Can’t withdraw from deriv using Mastercard
Deriv may have blocked Zimbabwean issued cards. I know Skrill did that
Are you sure it doesn’t need first creat Virtual numbers for online payments?????
Lol, if it requires a VCN then it is the exact same card as the one they launched last year. Which seems unlikely
Cool , very cool…