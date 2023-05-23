Techzim

Old Mutual’s O’Mari launch in pictures

Posted on by Staff Writer

Old Mutual Digital Services officially launched its first product, O’Mari, a wallet and platform to compete with the likes of InnBucks and EcoCash yesterday. It has a few tricks up its sleeves though.

These are a couple of shots of the event.

