Over US$11.4 million (equivalent) bid for gold-backed digital tokens in first issue

Posted on by Staff Writer

We were not able to buy gold tokens before the deadline yesterday. We tried different banks and came up short in all cases.

One bank told us they were waiting on instructions from their Head Office on how they should process gold token purchase requests. One told us that they stopped accepting offers the day before the actual deadline. Where the deadline was the 11th of May at 12pm, their own was the 10th at 2pm.

While we were not able to buy our own, some were able to participate and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has updated us on what transpired during this first window of the gold tokens being on sale.

RBZ GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL TOKENS ISSUE NO. 1/2023 RESULTS
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe would like to notify the public of the results of the RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens issue No. 1/2023 held on Friday 12 May 2023. The Bank received 135 applications valued at ZW$14,077,337,421 to purchase gold-backed digital tokens. The full amount was allotted. The details of the results are as follows:

ZW$US$
Date of Issue12 May 202312 May 2023
Number of Bids Received1323
Value of Bids Received14,077,337,421810
Amount Allotted14,077,337,421810
Price per Milligram of Gold100.870.0688
Milligrams of gold purchased 139,559,20911,773

Total milligrams of gold purchased: 139,570,982 (139.57 kg of gold)

RBZ GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL TOKENS ISSUE NO. 2/2023

Applications under the second issue of the RBZ gold-backed digital tokens should be submitted through banks during the course of the week for settlement and issue on Thursday, 18 May 2023.

RESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE
12 MAY 2023

In US$ terms, the total value of bids placed was over US$5 million if we use a USD/Swipe black market rate of 1:2800. It is US$11.4 million if we use the Willing Buyer Willing Seller rate of 1:1235.

The market is testing them out before committing to converting ZW$ reserves into gold tokens is my guess. Yet, it was a respectable first week in my opinion.

Did you place your own order? Or are you surprised people are actually bidding for the tokens?

9 thoughts on “Over US$11.4 million (equivalent) bid for gold-backed digital tokens in first issue

      1. RBZ has been tagged in the laundering schemes aired in al Jazeera documentaries,as a country tirikumboendepi

        Reply

  3. The gold token does not address the electronic bond notes being printed willy nilly to fund the new moneys for comerades and mujibas and other fancy electioneering campaigns. The printing of bonds will continue to hammer the ZWL bond rates to the USD

    Reply

  4. Okay, so even after the Banks delayed & closed the bids early, they still managed to process ~140kg worth of gold at $0.0688 per mg. I think that’s quite impressive honestly. Seems like while most people don’t trust the government or banking system, they’d rather have a gold token certificate than hold on to the Bond notes.

    Reply

  5. I’m not surprised that people are bidding … But we need billions worth of Gold for the system to actually work so that anyone will have a choice to either buy a gold coin or buy food , and the real reason some banks didn’t go through with this it’s because there wasn’t enough gold for all the banks.

    Reply

