What is going on with mobile data in Zim? It’s a disaster for sure and we need your help to see how bad it is.

Let’s just say since 2019, mobile internet has just gone to the pits. Internet speeds plummeted and as if that was not enough, the stability of the internet connection itself took a big hit. And it’s not just that. There are instances where you purchase a data bundle and it only starts working after fiddling with airplane mode or restarting your mobile device. And that is if you are lucky otherwise these measures sometimes do not work and your bundle is only activated hours later.

I’m going to call out POTRAZ on this one because the contractual agreement we have with MNOs is that we pay for a service that delivers industry standards of performance and uptime. And these metrics are the regulator’s duty to monitor. They alone have the power to keep all internet service providers in check. But maybe they are not acting because the data for this is not present. The best way to help each other get to the bottom of this is to collect the data from you and me and present our Twitter complaints with proper evidence in black and white. It’s a team effort.

So please fill out this form as honestly as you can. It is a total of 8 questions that will take you no more than 2 minutes to fill out. Plenty of us have resorted to having multiple service providers partly because of the inconsistencies in network performance. If you are one of those, you are encouraged to fill out the form multiple times for the different service providers you are using, the more data we can collect, the clearer the picture we will all have of what exactly is going on with Mobile internet in the country. Click here to fill out the form.

