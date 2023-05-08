Let’s just say since 2019, mobile internet has just gone to the pits. Internet speeds plummeted and as if that was not enough, the stability of the internet connection itself took a big hit. And it’s not just that. There are instances where you purchase a data bundle and it only starts working after fiddling with airplane mode or restarting your mobile device. And that is if you are lucky otherwise these measures sometimes do not work and your bundle is only activated hours later.
I’m going to call out POTRAZ on this one because the contractual agreement we have with MNOs is that we pay for a service that delivers industry standards of performance and uptime. And these metrics are the regulator’s duty to monitor. They alone have the power to keep all internet service providers in check. But maybe they are not acting because the data for this is not present. The best way to help each other get to the bottom of this is to collect the data from you and me and present our Twitter complaints with proper evidence in black and white. It’s a team effort.
So please fill out this form as honestly as you can. It is a total of 8 questions that will take you no more than 2 minutes to fill out. Plenty of us have resorted to having multiple service providers partly because of the inconsistencies in network performance. If you are one of those, you are encouraged to fill out the form multiple times for the different service providers you are using, the more data we can collect, the clearer the picture we will all have of what exactly is going on with Mobile internet in the country. Click here to fill out the form.
14 thoughts on “What is going on with mobile data in Zim? It’s a disaster for sure and we need your help to see how bad it is.”
With the authors tech savvy lingo I fail to understand why he can’t comprehend a simple law of business – minimise overheads maximise profits . In Zimbabwe electricity is the devil in the profitability of an enterprise, guys at the NOC can switch off some services while allowing recharging less traffic less power demand unfortunately for the user the bundle has a time limit kkkkkkk
Ndozo clicker ndane data izvezvi andina rukudhura ndukupinda mahara..saka nxt weekend musamhanye henyu kubvisa
Firstly data does not connect immediately,it’s either I reboot my device or play with Apn or airplane mode.
Secondly Econet data evaporates like parrafin it’s ludicrous how jus being on face book and watching a few videos less than a 100m can gobble 1 gig in less than 30 mins
Secondly Econet data evaporates like parrafin it’s ludicrous how jus being on face book and watching a few videos less than a 100m can gobble 1 gig in less than 30 mins.
Thirdly how does dat increase in usd terms and rtgs.the usd is not devaluing soo how does the price not remain stable,these telecom companies are taking us for granted
No connection issue… I feel you on that. I also sometimes have to use VPN to boost performance on tethered devices.
Video is the great liar! I have turned on every data saving option in YouTube settings, so every time I open a video, it asks me what resolution it should be. And no matter how small the video size is, note all the other stuff that loads alongside it will boost the data count.
US data prices increasing is a challenge. I guess if they are running their infrastructure on USD fuel when ZESA is on break, it becomes inevitable that that gap will have to be covered somehow.
It’s a deliberate scam. They throttle mobile network speeds and delay the activation of mobile internet bundles. You buy 1 GIG and after using less than half, you are notified of it’s exhaustion.
The NETONE Night Bundle is the most horrible. It’s supposed to activate from 10PM to 5AM. But in my experience it only starts working after 12:00 midnight. In any case the night Bundle is super slow, quickly gets depleted & I rarely use half of it before receiving notification that it’s exhausted. Anyway, why should MNOs be honest when Prophits & Gold Mafias are shamelessly croocked.
1. Brain Drain – Most of the good Engineers have left, others are in the process of leaving
2. Potraz – The biggest overhead is the licensing costs. The cost of the internet keeps decreasing worldwide
3. Infrastructure sharing not being implemented – that will further reduce the costs
You have missed out Telone on your doc
I can’t submit because of that
@Debbie They is no need to highlight the minors in the league kkkkkk Common knowledge TelOne services are below par
It is being stolen by ISP while u sleeping. No one is held accountable coz they bribe officials at POTRAZ. Register to vote CCC. And you will have working systems.
To be honest, I do not have problems with ECONET when it comes to activating bundles in time even their internet speeds are fair, at least in every town I go to. However the same cannot be said for NetOne. It’s like a disease, with NetOne you have to frequently play with airplane mode to improve connectivity. It is really bothersome. NetOne is pathetic and incompetent. It’s just weak
I don’t honestly think netone is offering 4G network for the past 6 months +
You left out liquid home wibronix
After paying almost usd100 you completely get nothing. Liquid needs to pull up their socks.