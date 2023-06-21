Zim Developers calling for speakers at conference, various topics to be covered, you probably can contribute

The Zim Developers Community is calling on speakers who are interested in sharing their knowledge at a conference to be held later in the year.

ZimDevs hosted a, dare I say, successful DevFest earlier this year and will be keeping the momentum going.

The Sibanye ZimDev Conference (#SibanyeZimDevConf) will be held in September and will cover a variety of topics. The theme is Cultural Tech Fusion and I believe that should give you an idea as to what it’s all about. If you think you have something to contribute, do reach out to them.

These are the categories that will be covered:

Data Science and AI

Digital Currency and FinTech

Tech Entrepreneurship

Cybersecurity

Mental Health

Practical Lab Sessions

Web 3 Technologies

Local Tech Communities

Other

At the digital innovation profiling event we attended, it was confirmed just how poor we are at sharing ideas and knowledge in the startup ecosystem in Zimbabwe. So, if you have information that you know would benefit many an aspiring entrepreneur, developer, data scientist, etc, do heed this call.

There are limited places available and applications close on the 14th of July. You might want to send that application to speak at the conference now.

Register to be a speaker here.

Here is what the organisers say about the event: