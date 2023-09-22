Access Finance Group appoints Salim Eceolaza as new CEO

Access Finance Group, the parent company for Access Forex, Access Finance, and Quick Access has announced its new CEO, Salim Eceolaza. He replaces the retiring co-founder and former CEO Mr. Raymond Chigogwana who has been with the company since 2014.

“Prior to his appointment as CEO of Access Finance Group, Eceolaza served as the inaugural Group Finance Director for Simbisa Brands Limited, steering its triumphant unbundling from Innscor Africa Limited and subsequently overseeing its listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

Salim was thereafter appointed as the Managing Director of the Simbisa Group’s Kenyan arm where he further showcased the ability to significantly grow business performance and operations. Prior to this, Salim co-founded IH Group, a prominent capital markets advisory and corporate finance business with a distinct focus on the Zimbabwean market.

Salim is a Chartered Accountant, having graduated with distinction from the University of Cape Town with a BCom degree. Notably, he pursued his Executive MBA from three of the world’s preeminent institutions: the London School of Economics (LSE), New York University (NYU Stern), and HEC Paris.”

