Starlink’s Zimbabwean partner, IMC, does not technically exist yet

Remember that IMC Communications will be Starlink’s sole partner in Zimbabwe. What does IMC bring to the table in this unlikely marriage? – time will tell.

Anyway, IMC does not exist, or rather, is nearing conception. Let me explain.

For a brief moment, we got access to an undercooked IMC website wherein we found an address. The address happened to be the same as the address for one Wicknell Chivhayo’s company, Intratrek.

However, the address was for the Karigamombe Centre, a 21-storey high-rise building in Harare. It was possible that IMC just happened to be housed in the same building without any direct affiliations or connections to Chivhayo.

We visited Karigamombe, and when asked, the security guards in the foyer did not know which floor IMC was on. In fact, they had never heard those three letters smooshed together like that.

So we decided to try the Intratrek offices and what do you know, that is exactly where IMC is located. Well, it’s more accurate to say, where they will be located.

The friendly and helpful fellas there told us that IMC is yet to be properly set up because Wicknell is away, confirming that Wicknell is indeed the man behind the company. 

As regards IMC, all there is for now is a name, which I imagine was just a shelf company less than a week ago.

When Wicknell gets back, decisions like which of the Intratrek offices on their floor will be given over to IMC will be made. I imagine they will ponder what value IMC will bring to the partnership with Starlink then too.

So, we don’t have any details about who their target market is, how much the kits will cost, what kind of monthly plans they will have, what kind of support they will offer and so on…

The embarrassing website

We did get some information on the IMC website before it was withdrawn. You’ll recall it said the Starlink kit will cost $650 and you will pay $38 a month for 50Mbps, $45 for 100Mbps and $85 for 1000Mbps.

Seeing as IMC itself is yet to properly exist, those figures could be inaccurate. The withdrawal of the website merely reinforces our conclusion that, as of now, we are Jon Snows, we know nothing.

They realised the undercooked website was embarrassing, pulled it and told us, “Our website is coming soon. Stay tuned!”

It gets more embarrassing though. Currently, the website is loading, but upon reaching the landing page, it appears that the website has reverted to the original template that IMC was attempting to modify.

See how it now advertises the services of some software engineers who are probably responsible for the template.

What’s strange is that there is now another IMC (Immigration Team Consulting) referenced on the website. What is going on with this domain name?

Glass half full

One can’t help but wonder how this company which doesn’t technically exist, does not have offices, a website or a social media presence happened to secure a partnership with Starlink as the sole distributor/reseller. 

Scratch that, one doesn’t wonder, one knows exactly how that came to be. However, I choose to dwell on the positives. The licensing of Starlink is a good thing for the country, even as Liquid counters with OneWeb.

Who drank half the juice? For my peace I will focus on how there is half a glass of juice in front of us. 

  1. More Questions

    Iam still scratching my head regarding the monopoly over everything Starlink here. 1. What does it mean to be the sole partner/distributor, 2. Can one still import their own kit, 3. Can one pull their kit that had been collecting dust hidden to avoid being Nevilled & set it up( its licensed isnt it) …

    1. Starlink starved

      Nevilled, that’s a good one

    2. Leonard Sengere

      1. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t exist yet to give us the details of the deal. 2.&3. While there is nothing preventing you from using or importing your own, Starlink does have the capability to block specific kits from internet access. So, if they are forced to block kits and accounts not created via IMC, that could be a thing. However, we just don’t know how they are going to handle those cases. I imagine IMC will be content with their govt clients they won’t seek to have those kinds of kits disabled *fingers crossed*

  2. Flixi

    thanks for the efforts, we just hope that IMC will offer affordable products and services

  3. Always Off Topic

    Its ironic how the issue of punitive sanctions melts away in these situations. Yes , I am looking at you Techzim and your Ofac BS.

    The events of the last few days certainly put into perspective the actions of the gov regarding Starlink. From threatening people against using the service. The Neville saga. All that, just to set teletuby up on his net con.
    This is absolutely disgusting.

    This brings up the question of what a Starlink partner or distributor does. How does hurumende get their cut from Starlink? Is there an official Starlink presence in Zim? I mean someone directly employed by Starlink to represent them? Who selects the distributor/partner, Starlink or hurumende.
    The link to teletuby leaves a very bad taste. Cry, our beloved country.

    1. Leonard Sengere

      The govt has always grossly exaggerated the impact of sanctions but they have had an impact. It’s just that Elon Musk does not play by their rules. He has been criticised for offering Starlink services in a number of countries but apart from Russia, he doesn’t care. Some companies shy away.

      The actions of the govt regarding Starlink are disgusting, I agree. They blocked the thing until they could ensure one of their own could benefit from it.

      As regards the distributor/reseller details, we will have to wait and see just how that deal was structured. Saying IMC will be the sole partner implies it’s not the standard distributor arrangement at play here. However, there are margins when getting kits at wholesale prices and selling at retail prices. They could even get commissions on monthly subscriptions among other ways.

      It sucks that Teletubby gets to profit off the Starlink boom but it is what it is.

  4. Userr

    I’m seeing so many wins from this change.
    Back hauling is also going to be a game changer on the mobile broadband market .it’s not only going to give us expanded geographical connectivity but also, Maybe, for the first time a provision of unlimited data plans that could be available for our phones (mobile broadband).

    on another note ,I think IMC (a 30 yr old company formed in 2024 😅) is going to get a lot buck by being involved in the deal of back hauling ,of all govt owned MNOs ,which some might be bitter about.But like Leonard said he would take a glass of half empty juice ,I too would do the same. So long as all this that’s happening benefits my pocket, why should I be bothered ?

  5. Userr

    1. Userr

      *all of govt owned MNOs

  6. Fat clown

    I can’t help to wonder how some clown thought this would work in practice? It fundamentally goes against the whole principle of starlink which as a company wanted to take out the middleman in the internet market in LMIC’s. The whole point was that consumers buy a reasonably priced satellite and then pay a reasonable fee for unlimited internet. Now we have a clown who doesn’t understand the basics of technology or business (or websites) who is the sole partner of a company that doesn’t require partners in its business model? Does this mean from now on all starlink kits must be bought through the fat clown company? What about people bringing their personal starlink for their camping trip in Zimbabwe, will the government force them at the border to register their satellite with fat clown company? What about those with existing ‘illegal’ satellites? Will fat clown drive around in a rolls Royce finding them?

  7. Gon Xou

    Starlink partnering with IMC’s a match made in cyberspace, I guess! Since IMC doesn’t quite have a physical presence yet.

  8. Lindy

    Thank you for the update! Can we next get an update from Starlink/Elon Musk’s side? I haven’t seen an update or comms from them. Judging by past actions, Elon should have replied to ED’s X announcement.

  9. Anonymous

    Starlink does not offer bundles. You pay a flat fee. So something is already fishy. What is new in Zimbabwe. Botswana has just approved Starlink. It looks like only Zim out of every other country are giving out false info.

  10. The Empress

    Zimbabwe is open for business…
    A win is a win… So they say but was the cost worth it?

  11. Pardy

    Have tried to reach out to Starlink for a comment

