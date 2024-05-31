Attention startups: Applications are open for Eight2Five’s VCC Incubation Program 2024 edition

Entrepreneurship is what will get Zimbabwe out of the economic quagmire it is in. So, it is lovely to see the Value Creation Challenge back targeting startups in:

Emerging Industries Innovative Tech Creative Industry (Fashion, Music & Literature) Sustainability

The Value Creation Challenge (VCC) is an incubation program designed to nurture entrepreneurship and drive innovation in Zimbabwe. Brought to you by the Eight2Five Innovation Hub, powered by Old Mutual in collaboration with the British Council, and the British Embassy, the VCC provides a supportive platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to develop their business ideas into viable ventures.

Why Participate in the VCC?

● Professional Development: Access expert mentorship, training, and resources to refine your business ideas and strategies.

● Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors, and potential collaborators.

● Financial Support: Eligible startups may receive pre-seed funding to kickstart their ventures.

● Market Access: Gain exposure and visibility for your business through pitching events and demo days.

● Validation and Feedback: Receive valuable feedback and validation for your business concept from experienced professionals.

Eligibility Criteria

● Startups: Open to early-stage startups with innovative business prototypes or existing businesses with a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) that are 0-2 years old.

● Thematic Areas: Businesses operating in Emerging Industries (value-addition/manufacturing innovation), Innovative Tech (ICT software/hardware innovations), Creative Industry (Fashion, Music & Literature), and Sustainability (circular economy, green energy, or climate-tech) are encouraged to apply.

● Geographical Location: Open to entrepreneurs across Zimbabwe, leaving no place and no one behind.

How to Apply

To apply for the Value Creation Challenge, interested entrepreneurs can visit www.eight2five.co.zw and complete the online application form. The application deadline has been extended to June 8, 2024, so don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to turn your entrepreneurial vision into reality! For more information and updates, please visit www.eight2five.co.zw or contact the program coordinators at vcc@eight2five.co.zw.

Also read: