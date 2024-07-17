ABC Auctions gets into digital marketing with ABC Reach, offering access to their customers and experience

The one thing I learnt about myself while using the ABC Auctions app is that I don’t have the impulse control I thought I had. That app is, to some of us, what TikTok is to the Ama2000 generation—simply addictive.

ABC Auctions has been in the game of connecting buyers and sellers for a long time and it shows when you use their platforms. The mobile app was recently updated, and I gotta say, I like the new coat of paint it got.

ABC Reach

Anyway, ABC Auctions has a new product called ABC Reach and I think it’s interesting. With ABC Reach, ABC is saying, ‘We have created a huge database of active consumers who we have a good relationship with. You can reach those same customers for a small fee.’

The pitch goes like this,

With over 50 years in the industry, we have mastered the art of marketing. Our dynamic efforts and adoption of the latest technology has driven our success and we’re excited to share this with you! At ABC REACH, we leverage our vast experience and rich talent to create innovative tools that help businesses expand their customer base in the most engaging, effective and cost-efficient ways. Join us on a journey to unlock new markets and achieve unparalleled growth.

ABC say they have over 100,000 contacts, and their campaigns reach over 5,000,000 people monthly. So, this is how they will share their success with you – giving you access to those contacts.

The other promise is that, since this is the age of digital marketing, if you use ABC Reach you will be ale to get data and trackable ROI (return on investment).

This simply means you’ll be able to accurately measure the effectiveness and profitability of marketing campaigns by tracking and analysing various performance metrics.

This is not new in the age of digital marketing but some may not be aware of this fact.

The first product under ABC Reach will be …

The Broadcast

The Broadcast is a mailing list set to launch on the 1st of August. Again, there’s nothing really ground-breaking about a mailing list in isolation. What’s noteworthy is the list of people the mailing list reaches. ABC says they are eager and enthusiastic customers.

Of course they would say that, however, talk to any ABC Auctions user and you’ll find that the average shopper on that platform is as they say – eager.

ABC says “each campaign through The Broadcast comes with a comprehensive report, allowing you to track your marketing efforts with precision.”

In short, here’s what The Broadcast promises:

Increase Sales – The Broadcast looks to open up a new market for your business allowing you to engage with thousands of new potential customers.

Customer Acquisition – The Broadcast will “provide detailed information about potential customers that are interested in your product, giving you valuable insights.”

Tracking & Analytics – The Broadcast promises information on customer behaviour, purchasing patterns and campaign success.

The above are the reasons why businesses could be excited but what’s in it for consumers?

See, ABC’s customers can opt out of receiving The Broadcast but ABC has a simple pitch for them, “Discover amazing local products, services, and solutions through ABC REACH. Supporting local businesses fuels our community’s growth and future.”

You can visit here to learn more about how to advertise or just get the email.

I have no horse in this race but I will be keep tabs on how this all progresses.

