Dolphin Telecom says they can cut your data usage by 60% and save you money

Leonard Sengere Avatar

Leonard Sengere

You may remember Dolphin Telecom, we talked about them when they were close to launching as an MVNO. That was back in 2022 and the company has evolved since we first talked about it.

Just so we are on the same page:

An MVNO, or Mobile Virtual Network Operator, is a company that provides mobile phone services without owning the wireless network infrastructure. Instead, it buys network access at wholesale prices from larger carriers like Econet or NetOne and then sells mobile plans to customers under its own brand. This allows MVNOs to offer competitive pricing and unique plans while relying on the established networks for coverage and quality.

Dolphin Telecom is more than just an MVNO and today we talk about some of their work as an internet aggregator and managed service provider (MSP). This simply means they combine multiple internet services from different providers into one platform, offering a single bill and centralised control.

Internet aggregation

As an internet aggregator, Dolphin collects internet services from various providers into one platform, simplifying management for users. An internet aggregator could combine the services of mobile operators like Econet with the fixed service of TelOne for example.

As Zimbabweans, we don’t need telling how unreliable ISPs can be and many of us have multiple lines and services just so we have a backup. This illustrates just how valuable an internet aggregator would be.

Managed Services

Here, Dolphin remotely monitors and manages the IT infrastructure and end-user systems of other businesses.

This involves stuff like network monitoring and maintenance to help desk support and cybersecurity. MSPs offer a cost-effective and efficient way for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized ones, to access expert IT services without the need for an in-house IT team.

Optimised internet performance

Dolphin utilises smart routers to optimise internet performance for customers. In simple terms, they help prioritise important business traffic during work hours and reduces unnecessary data usage, making internet connections more efficient and cost-effective.

The smart routers they use have SD-WAN, which we have talked about before. For the benefit of those who don’t know,

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) is like a smart traffic manager for a company’s internet. It helps you use different types of internet connections (like cable, fibre, or cellular) to send information between offices or to the cloud. This helps prioritise important activities, such as business tasks, during busy times, ensuring they get the best possible performance. SD-WAN also reduces the need for expensive hardware, lowers internet costs, and makes networks more secure and reliable.

Why you should care

As you might have been able to tell, there are some benefits to what Dolphin is doing that only accrue to businesses. However, there’s stuff that individuals could use.

For individuals

Dolphin says home users can expect data savings of up to 60%. Which should lead to real dollars saved. It appears Dolphin is confident in their internet performance optimisation.

They say you can enjoy services like Netflix with optimised quality without using excessive data. I know most of us are on capped packages and would greatly benefit from this reduced data usage.

For businesses

They can expect to save money too. Dolphin promises lower priced packages with reduced costs and waste. Again, they say savings of up to 60% when it comes to data usage are to be expected.

Then there is the whole prioritisation of business traffic during working hours advantage.

I think we all know that in the real world, some people will be streaming YouTube tutorials in 4K, right as some are trying to hold a video call. While the tutorials could be critical for that employees job, they still could affect other business operations.

The other benefits to talk about are those that are accrue to smaller businesses that cannot afford to have in-house IT departments i.e. better security, enhanced troubleshooting and support etc.

Good to see

The above sounds all rosy, however, we have to see what actually obtains on the ground. That 60% reduction in data usage would be great if it actually happened. There’s no reason to be sceptical of the claim but there is equally no reason to run with it as gospel.

The solution is to try it out and see just how good it is. Dolphin seems confident you will stay. With those savings I would stay, no doubt about that.

I think its small businesses that have the most to consider here. Here’s Dolphin’s pitch in summary:

I can’t tell you if this is the way to go but I sure am glad you have the option to get managed services now.

Which is my overall sentiment, I am glad Dolphin got the licence to operate in Zimbabwe. I wasn’t particularly aware of any internet aggregators in the market and I think there is value there. So, let’s hope Dolphin succeeds because their success means businesses and individuals saving a little money on their internet bills, at the very least.

If the above sounds good to you, find out more about these services on their website here, or WhatsApp +263717848204 or call +2638677210754

Also read:

,

13 comments

What’s your take?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. The Last Don

    I was expecting to hear about the packages they have but nothing of the sort has been said. Also I’m yet to come across their products on the market

    Reply
    1. Ramrod

      I was also expecting straight to the point packages or bundles, Coverage area etc. Ndangonzwa kuti internet aggregator chete zvimwe zvese hapana

      Reply
      1. James

        Virtual operator andoziva use equipment of other networks and have own simcards iyo hameno u virtual wayo ndeupi.

        Reply
  2. Dolphin?

    Ma dolphin aya ndeapi atisingazive

    Reply
  3. Isaac

    Was waiting for this post 😂

    Reply
  4. Chanakira

    I always wanted to do telco aggregation and its a brilliant strategy. In South Africa, prominent ISPs like Octatel have successfully adopted this model. I’m curious about their pricing structure. Operating an MVNO with your own SIM card in Zimbabwe isn’t feasible due to high data costs and expensive core network solutions. If aggregation offers similar margins, it’s questionable to maintain your own SIM card in Zimbabwe, especially since premium clients with 0772 numbers are predominantly with Econet. Historically, MVNOs have struggled, but this aggregation model is a safer approach, although it may be replicable by others.

    Reply
  5. Joseph

    Im sure Econet yakaramba ne infrastructure yavo for the MVNO typical of Zimbabwean operators. zvakatondinetsa kuti Econet ingape anyone infrastructure.

    All the best ma Dolphins ! focus on your niche just like Frampol munokwara nemari

    Reply
  6. 🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬😁

    smart idea. You run a managed service provide on starlink infrastructure. Managed Service is a dead space in Zimbabwe. and the customer service in Zim is terrible due to highly tech skilled people have left Zimbabwe.

    As Joseph has said, focus on your niche

    Reply
  7. Mapfumo

    MVNOs FAIL DISMALLY worldwide.

    Reply
  8. mvno

    mvno model mu zim nema shark like Exonet or Netone hazvibude

    Reply
  9. ooookay

    Not a bad idea especially with starlink and other operators. They can use that as part of their service offering.

    managed service is a bigger business to MVNO in Zimbabwe. potraz needs to allow portability of phone numbers (moving your phone number to another operator) . good customers will never jump to your network abandoning their phone numbers tied to mobile money. Mvno model wont work in Zimbabwe

    Reply
  10. Anonymous

    So what I understood is if you are on a 100Mbps link lets say $1000 per month.

    They will give you a router that will block torrents social media during the day etc so which means your bandwidth is “freeid” . You can then downgrade to maybe a $500. Ivo they charge you $750 and pocket $250?

    😂😂😂😂 thats smart though, Ma operators Ari munhamo ne innovation, kobba kwati kune Starlink futi to further disrupt🤦‍♂️😂😂😂

    Reply
  11. Takunda Mutunga

    Their services are good and cheap. I am using their product and no challenges so far.

    Reply
Share
Home