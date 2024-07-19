Zello: The Walkie Talkie App Helping Kenya’s ‘GenZ Protests’

Downloads for an app called Zello spiked massively in Kenya during as the recent GenZ protests spread. According to a report by Rest of World, the app had some 40,0000 downloads in just days and its role in organising was even acknowledged by the country’s president.

Zello is a free push-to-talk (PTT) app enabling people to send each other instant voice messages the way they’d do using a walkie talkie. Or, for my fellow Zimbabweans “chi ovha-ovha “.

While it still needs the internet to work, the app is designed to work like a radio. It prioritises sending voice messages live as the sender is speaking. On the recipient side, the message just plays instantly, whether the app is open or not. Like chi ovha-ovha.

It’s also designed to work even when there’s limited signal or when there are a lot of people in a small area overwhelming telecoms capacity.

This obviously makes it a must have app in emergency situations or any situation where a group has to coordinate quickly as things happen. The ability to help groups organise live is what got Kenyans using Zello during the recent protests.

One protestor that spoke to Rest of Word said:

“we were getting updates and also updating others on where the tear-gas canisters were being lobbed and which streets had been cordoned off. At one point, I also alerted the group [about] suspected undercover investigative officers who were wearing balaclavas.”

How Zello works

Zello can be downloaded on both Androids and iPhones. It can also be used on laptops and desktop computers. It uses Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Once the app is installed you can create an account using an email address. A phone number is optional, so people can be anonymous on the app.

After signing up, you can add a contact using just their chosen name on the app. The other person has to approve the connection. You can also join channels using channel name or a QR code.

To send a messages you just tap, hold and start speaking. As soon as you start speaking, on the recipient side the message begins to play. They don’t need to have the app open. The message playing grabs their attention even if they are doing something else.

In an emergency situation, (say the protest in Kenya’s and one in our teapot here) getting instant messages like that can literally save lives. if you have the phone on you, the messages will play out.

It’s hard to describe really how amazing it feels using this app, even for just communicating with really close friends and family. The best way to experience it is to just install it yourself and have a contact do the same.