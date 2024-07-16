Zimswitch Payments Conference 2024 is all about collaboration and knowledge-sharing in payments sector

Zimswitch is set to host its annual payment conference next week, from the 21st to the 24th of July. The Zimswitch Payments Conference, as it is simply called, is all about ‘collaboration and knowledge sharing.’

It aims to bring together banks, mobile money operators, fintechs, merchants, and other payment services stakeholders. Once under one roof, these parties will get to brainstorm, share ideas, strike up partnerships, critic other groups or get whatever else they have on their chests off. This should help improve the whole ecosystem, or at least that’s the hope.

We will be in attendance and will share with you what is shared.

