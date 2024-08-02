Cassava AI wants to help businesses understand and deploy AI, indeed many were stumped

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now mainstream, and every other day, you hear people talking about how it has revolutionised their workflows and businesses. However, while many have heard these claims, many still don’t know how to actually use AI to get similar benefits.

Cassava Technologies, founded by Strive Masiyiwa, believes it can help with that. Cassava has been working with AI for years and says its AI activities will now operate as a separate business unit called Cassava AI.

Masiyiwa says they have been working on this for over five years. In fact, he says he had the vision for an AI business since 2014, which means they started work on this long before generative AI, like ChatGPT, took the world by storm.

Some people said to me, “Funny how everyone believed in AI” after hearing Strive say the above, insinuating that this is a rewriting of history. They are wrong; Masiyiwa has been on the AI train for years.

I remember one of my colleagues feeling that Masiyiwa was downplaying the impact AI was going to have on the job market: Strive Masiyiwa’s Dismissive Language On The Impact Of AI Is Reckless. This all supports the idea that they have been working on this AI business for years.

So, what do they have to offer after all these years of work?

What does Cassava AI do?

We create and curate customisable AI solutions designed to transform customer experiences, enhance business insights, ignite workforce productivity, reimagine advanced data analysis, and refine innovation. Our AI portfolio is as expansive as it is innovative, providing solutions for all markets from consumers to enterprises to the public sector. We are here to ensure every organisation, industry, and country has access to the potential of AI.

Masiyiwa simplifies it by saying, “We help companies understand and deploy AI.”

We acknowledged that many companies do not know how to deploy AI, except for having their employees use generative AI as an inferior search alternative.

Cassava AI helps these companies, both large and small, and even the public sector, understand and deploy AI solutions from the biggest players on the planet—Microsoft, Google, AWS, Oracle, Anthropic, Atlas AI, Cerebras, and Palo Alto Networks.

Additionally, Cassava AI has its own solutions. They offer access to their APIs to allow other companies to develop their own AI solutions. Here are some of Cassava’s homegrown AI solutions:

Business Intelligence Tool : Helps businesses make better decisions easily by automatically gathering and analysing data from multiple sources. It provides actionable insights.

: Helps businesses make better decisions easily by automatically gathering and analysing data from multiple sources. It provides actionable insights. Conversational Customer Experience : An AI-powered chatbot that transforms customer service and support. Using generative AI, it delivers real-time solutions with easy integration.

: An AI-powered chatbot that transforms customer service and support. Using generative AI, it delivers real-time solutions with easy integration. Sales Enablement Chatbot: Gathers information from various market sources, creates content, and provides insights to help commercial teams be more flexible and responsive.

You can visit the Cassava AI site to learn more about these proprietary solutions.

Welcome move

There is often a gap between accepting that AI has the power to transform business operations and actually using it to do so. It’s exciting to see Cassava AI step in to help bridge this gap.

However, it’s one thing to say they will help; it’s another to know the specific pain points they want to address for businesses. Their homegrown solutions give a glimpse into what they want to help with, and it all sounds promising.

The hope is that the pricing will not scare away smaller companies. Cassava is targeting companies of all sizes and will even be offering solutions for individual customers in due time, so maybe they have priced it accordingly.

If this sounds good to you, take time to explore Cassava AI’s capabilities and the underlying technologies they use. Even if you’re not a potential customer, if you love to geek out, you’ll find it interesting.

