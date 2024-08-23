Dandemutande partners Oracle, brings cloud service that competes with AWS, Azure to Zim

Dandemutande, the Internet Service Provider, partnered with Oracle, a huge American tech company, to bring Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to Zimbabwe.

OCI is not something individuals will come across in their daily lives. However, you may have heard of some of its competitors – Microsoft’s Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

So, yeah, that’s what they are all about – cloud computing. They allow businesses to use Oracle’s data centers to store and manage their data, run applications, and access computing power over the internet.

Dandemutande is now an Oracle partner. Which means they will resell Oracle products and services, and it appears OCI will be a major focus.

Dandemutande will offer OCI services, helping businesses migrate to the cloud, manage their cloud resources, and optimise performance.

As you would imagine, they will also provide consulting and help Zimbabwean companies implement. Then they will offer training and support on an ongoing basis after that. The typical.

We asked Dandemutande who they are targeting with OCI and it’s mid-sized to large enterprises. Dandemutande does have solutions for smaller companies, OCI is not suited to them.

Why choose OCI?

Why should enterprises choose OCI over the competition? I was informed that many still don’t trust the cloud and so for some it’s not a question of why OCI over the competition but rather a ‘Why cloud?’ question.

Of course Dandemutande has some compelling answers. Listen, this is most definitely not my world and everything they said to me made sense but of course the businesses will ask the relevant questions.

According to Dandemuatnde CEO, Never Ncube, it has something to do with better scalability, performance and security.

There apparently also is a cost saving probability. A service provided by a company called VMware which IT guys depend on recently went up in price by a huge margin.

VMware, allows companies to run multiple virtual machines on a single physical server. Each virtual machine acts like a separate computer with its own operating system and applications, but they all share the same underlying hardware.

All this lowers costs for businesses which can afford not to buy more servers. So, we are talking hardware, power and cooling savings.

Now, many Zimbabwean companies love(d) VMware, especially those that don’t care about/trust the cloud. However, now that VMware increased its prices, it could be cheaper to go with OCI or its competitors.

It is because of the reasons above and more that Dandemutande believes this is the opportune time to introduce OCI to the market.

I think all those who would be mulling these decisions were at the venue when Dandemutande and Oracle announced the partnership.

I merely talked about it to catch you up on what’s going on. So, go easy with the ‘And this concerns me how?’ retorts.

