Liquid’s new partnership brings next-gen private 5G networks to Zimbabwe and beyond

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Globalstar have formed a partnership to deliver advanced 5G connectivity solutions across Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf. Liquid will have exclusive rights to sell and distribute Globalstar’s XCOM RAN private networks 5G access solution in these regions.

When you hear ‘5G’ or ‘AI,’ you might think, ‘Here we go again with the buzzwords.’ But this partnership is genuinely beneficial. It will provide much-needed services.

Understanding XCOM RAN

XCOM RAN stands for Xtra Capacity Outdoor Mobile Radio Access Network. Simplified, it’s like a supercharged Wi-Fi router that creates a private network for a specific group of people, ensuring they get all the bandwidth they need—a private wireless network.

XCOM RAN is complex, but the essential point is that it delivers impressive capacity gains. It outperforms new 5G NR systems significantly in both downlink and uplink, using the available spectrum more efficiently while providing better performance, flexibility, and coverage.

The Globalstar CEO efficiently summarised what it is all about:

We have significantly increased the amount of data that can be transmitted over a given spectrum allocation, while improving other performance measures – all within a flexible solution that provides the ability for future performance improvements.

It’s used in places like mines, where machines need to communicate instantly and reliably. It’s also used in other industries where even a small delay can be costly or dangerous. It’s not meant for the masses but is perfect for mines, big factories, airports, and similar use cases.

Why choose this over satellite?

You might think, ‘Isn’t satellite internet meant to serve mines and other remote places?’ Why would a mine choose XCOM RAN over options like OneWeb (which Liquid has partnered with), Starlink, or even Globalstar’s own satellite offering?

You’re right that setting up a satellite connection is generally cheaper. Setting up a private 5G network involves:

Small Cells: These provide localised 5G coverage and are smaller and less expensive than traditional macro cell towers used for wider area coverage. XCOM RAN Equipment: This includes hardware and software that manage the network, handle data traffic, and provide essential services like authentication and security.

This setup is more expensive than satellite internet, which primarily requires a satellite dish and modem at the user’s location, with the main infrastructure cost borne by the satellite provider.

However, cost isn’t everything. Some applications require low latency, higher capacity, and customization and control. For these, a private 5G network is vastly superior to satellite.

For those who need reliable internet, it’s a big deal that XCOM RAN technology is coming to Zimbabwe and the other mentioned regions.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Globalstar partner to deliver high-speed 5G access solutions across Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading technology group is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with American connectivity innovator Globalstar to deliver advanced 5G connectivity solutions across Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf. Strive Masiyiwa, founder and Chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies said, “I’m really excited by the connectivity solutions now emerging from breakthroughs in 5G private networks technologies. With this technology we are now able to provide services to large businesses like mines with their own 5G private networks that can also enable NextGen services like AI; this is huge”. The partnership will provide Liquid with exclusive rights in the Gulf, Middle East and Africa regions to sell and distribute Globalstar’s XCOM RAN private networks 5G access solution. This innovative

technology that enhances the 5G experience, also supports AI-driven applications and is set to revolutionise the mining industry in Africa and high-end markets in the Middle East and Gulf regions. “We look forward to the opportunities this exclusive partnership with Globalstar will unfold for our existing and potential customers in these sectors. Globalstar’s unique 5G enterprise solution will enable us to provide unparalleled connectivity to our customers on the continent, aligning with our ambition of becoming a leading technology company of African heritage, empowering businesses and communities with the reliable and high-speed internet access needed to thrive in the digital age,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies. Liquid will provide comprehensive customer support for Globalstar’s products and services, including technical support and warranty services. The collaboration also includes potential expansion to Globalstar’s satellite, Band n53 spectrum and IoT solutions on a non-exclusive basis. “Globalstar is pleased to join in partnership with Cassava and Liquid, a group of well-respected

leaders with a sharp focus on technology deployments.”, said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar.

“The regions where Liquid is a leader are large and growing markets for our technologies which enable safe automation and remote control of mobile equipment in high value environments. Our 5G XCOM RAN product fundamentally differs from traditional wireless solutions and enables mission critical high performance wireless applications. Combining XCOM RAN with the globally licensed Globalstar n53 midband spectrum , creates a very unique offering for private and enterprise 5G networks. Together, Liquid and Globalstar will accelerate advanced wireless technology deployments in Africa, Middle East and Gulf regions.” The partnership between Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Globalstar is yet another achievement, reiterating Liquid’s commitment to partnering with global organisations that share the aim to foster progress and innovation through connectivity for businesses and individuals on the African continent and beyond.

Also read: