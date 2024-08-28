OneMoney System Glitch Allows Customer To Steal $10K

A OneMoney system problem allowed customers to transfer money to each other without their balance deducted. The glitch was taken advantage of by a woman to transfer some Zwg 136,442 (About US $10k) in May, Kukurigo reported today.

The woman, named Clara Ncube, transferred the money over 4 days ensuring that the transfers were below the Zwg 2,400 limit.

NetOne, the government telecoms company that operates NetOne, eventually discovered the system bug and fixed the problem. The company also managed to recover ZWG 112,042 of the stolen money. The matter was reported to the police and the woman taken to court, where she was sentenced to an effective 211 hours of community services.

It’s not clear just how many customers took advantage of this glitch. Companies generally try to avoid making it public when their systems are breached. This particular matter only surfaced likely because a journalist attended court.

OneMoney is a mobile money wallet solution in Zimbabwe offered to NetOne’s customers. Competing wallets in the market include Innbucks, EcoCash, OMari and Telecash.