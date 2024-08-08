Tango: Finally An Event Platform to Rule Them All?

Winter’s chill is behind us, and that means it’s time to dive into a season of exciting in-person events! The folks at Tango Africa are hoping their new app will be the destination platform for this need, and if that works, Tango is name you’ll hear about a lot in the months to come.

Tango is a mobile application that seeks to connect you with all the events happening around you. I don’t know if you are aware of this but hundreds of events are taking place every week. From your typical music concerts, business conferences, sporting events, plays, fairs etc. Tango wants to be the plug that connects us to all of these events. According to the Tango team:

“The way we discover local events is broken. There’s too much fragmentation across various media platforms—events are scattered across Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, newspapers, radio stations, and more. It’s challenging to find events that truly interest you. That’s why we envisioned a platform where all these events are consolidated, making discovery simple. But event discovery is just one part of the issue. The other problem is buying tickets. Not everyone has time to visit Booties Pharmacy or MedOrange Pharmacy to purchase tickets. So, why not let users buy tickets directly on their phones?”

While Tango isn’t the only player in the market, platforms like Flipping Tickets, ClickNPay, Magetsi, What’s Happening Harare and Ticket Box also aim to simplify event ticketing—what truly sets Tango apart is its focus on event discovery. Within the Tango application for example, there’s a personalization section where you can select the types of events you’re interested in, and Tango will surface those events. It’s a bit like Netflix, but for events.

Additionally, Tango offers unique features such as the ability to share tickets with other users and return purchased tickets. Instead of a refund however, you receive Tango Points, which can be used to buy future event tickets. While this might not be a perfect solution, it’s certainly better than nothing.

Other standout features of Tango include easy event sharing and rich notifications. You’ll be alerted if an event you’ve bought tickets for is postponed or if there are changes to the venue, start, or end times. Plus, the app includes a map that shows you exactly where the event will take place, making it even more convenient.

Like many event platforms, Tango applies a ‘Service Fee’ on top of each ticket sold. This fee ranges from 3% to 5%, depending on the ticket price. I found this to be confusing at times, as event posters often display only the base ticket price without factoring in this additional fee. For example, you might end up paying $10.50 for a ticket even though the poster clearly states $10.00.

In the business world, Tango operates what is known as a two-sided marketplace, connecting users like you and me with event organizers. For such a marketplace to succeed, there must be clear benefits for both sides. Take InDrive, for example: it connects drivers with riders. Drivers earn money by providing a service, riders pay for that service, and the platform takes a fee. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

When asked about the benefits Tango provides to event organizers, the team had this to say:

“Tango provides substantial benefits for event organizers. With our digital ticketing system, event organizers can avoid printing costs entirely—there’s no need for physical tickets or posters. Our real-time dashboard allows organizers to monitor ticket sales and revenue as they happen, which is essential for making informed decisions. We have a robust invitation system that makes it trivial to send out event invites. Tango also supports a variety of ticket types, including early bird, donations, members only tickets, and multi-pass tickets to suit different event requirements. Additionally, our push notification system ensures that any changes to the event are communicated promptly to ticket holders.”

It is important to note that Tango has a web application and a ticket scanner application designed specifically for event organizers. I find both the web and ticket scanner applications fairly easy and straightforward to use. Upon buying a ticket, the user receives a ticket in the form of a QR code which will be scanned at the event venue for entry.

Ultimately, Tango is a promising platform. It does have a bit of a ‘version 1.0’ feel to it, with the mobile application looking and feeling somewhat basic—but not in a negative way. Consolidating all events on a single platform is a significant challenge, but if it succeeds, I’m sure it will be widely appreciated by concertgoers, sporting fans and more. I wish the Tango team all the best in their endeavour. If you’re interested in Tango, you can check it out here.

So, what are your thoughts on Tango? Do they stand a chance in the local event space? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, I plan to write articles such as this one every week, featuring different local startups. If you’re working on a startup or know someone who is, feel free to get in touch using the contact details below.

X (Twitter): @mabikathomas

Email: mabikathomas@gmail.com