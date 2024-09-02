Buying Starlink When It Launches In Zimbabwe Is Cheaper Than Importing

REQUEST: If you find any value in the following article, please consider sharing it with your friends and family, so that they don’t make a costly mistake. This is one of those articles you want to go viral so that as many people can know and avoid headaches and heartaches!



Starlink, SpaceX’s ground-breaking satellite internet service, has been making waves across Africa, offering high-speed internet even in the most remote areas. Many Zimbabweans have eagerly purchased Starlink kits from neighbouring countries to take advantage of this new technology. However, before you join them (if you haven’t already), there’s something crucial you need to know: Starlink is about to officially launch in Zimbabwe, and waiting for this local launch could save you a lot of money and hassle.

As someone who has helped hundreds of people buy, register and activate Starlink kits throughout Africa, I’ve seen it happening in Eswatini and Botswana, where people in those countries rushed to buy ‘roaming kits’ only for Starlink to shortly thereafter go live and the challenges that would follow.



This article helps bring those challenges before you, so that when you’re making the decision, you make it with all information at hand.

Should You Buy The Starlink Kit Now?

If your need for a Starlink kit isn’t immediate, my advice is simple: wait!

Currently, Gen 2 Standard Starlink kits are being sold in Zimbabwe for between $600 and $850. These kits are imported from other regions and resold here, with deliveries typically made to major cities like Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo and Mutare. But these imported kits come with several downsides.

Why Waiting Makes Sense

Transfer Wait Period



The cheapest way to use Starlink in Zimbabwe will be via the Residential package, you can see a breakdown of all the packages that will be available in Zimbabwe here. Now if you buy a Starlink kit from outside of Zimbabwe you can’t simply change its address and put in a Zimbabwean address, you have to go through a process of ‘transferring the kit’.



Now when you buy a roaming kit from another country, you’re required to keep it active for at least four months (120 days) or pay for at least three months (90 days) of subscription before you can even consider transferring it to a local Zimbabwean service. On top of that, these roaming kits come with a ‘steep’ monthly subscription fee of around $100.

Cost



The good news is that Starlink is on the brink of officially launching in Zimbabwe. When it does, the overall cost of a Starlink kit is expected to drop significantly, with prices likely ranging between $350 and $380. Even more appealing is the anticipated subscription cost, which is expected to be much lower—possibly in the range of $30 to $50 per month.



Waiting for the official launch could save you hundreds of dollars on both the initial kit and ongoing subscription fees.

Beware of the New ‘Out of Region’ Fee



Starlink has recently introduced an ‘out of region’ fee to discourage the unauthorized resale of kits across different regions. This fee is aimed at preventing users from purchasing Starlink kits outside their designated service areas and then using them elsewhere. For someone in Zimbabwe, this means that if you buy a Starlink kit from another country, you could be hit with additional fees, making your internet service even more expensive. You can read more about this fee in this article by PCMag.

Two Month Roaming Policy

Additionally, Starlink has started enforcing a two-month roaming policy. According to a report by MyBroadband, users in South Africa and other regions have found their roaming services cut off after two months of continuous use outside their registered region. This means that if you buy a kit registered in another country and use it in Zimbabwe, you might lose access after two months, leaving you without internet until you can switch to a local service—another reason to hold off until the official Zimbabwean launch.

The Importance of Local Support and Warranty



Another crucial factor to consider is support and warranty services. If you purchase your Starlink kit locally once it becomes available in Zimbabwe, you’ll benefit from local customer support. This means faster response times for any issues you encounter and easier access to warranty services if your equipment is faulty. Relying on support from another country can be time-consuming and frustrating, especially if you need to send equipment back for repairs or replacement.

Payment Gateways—A Local Advantage



Zimbabwean Starlink users who have been managing their own subscriptions have had to navigate foreign payment gateways, such as DPO, which cater more to markets like Malawi and Zambia. DPO, while helpful, doesn’t operate widely in Zimbabwe and doesn’t support local payment methods like Ecocash, Innbucks, or O’mari, which are among the most convenient options for Zimbabweans.



Starlink aims to be as convenient as possible in the markets they operate in. For instance, they integrated M-Pesa in Kenya earlier this year, making payments easier for local users. Once Starlink launches in Zimbabwe, it’s likely they will introduce local payment options, reducing the risk of payment failures and making it easier for you to keep your subscription active. This could also present an opportunity for local payment platforms like PayNow to partner with Starlink, providing even more convenient payment solutions.



Final Thoughts

If you can wait a little longer, doing so could save you a significant amount of money and spare you from the complications of dealing with foreign services and fees. Starlink’s official launch in Zimbabwe promises cheaper kits, lower subscription fees, and the convenience of local support and payment options. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get connected with the best possible deal when Starlink finally goes live in Zimbabwe!

For any further questions or support regarding Starlink, feel free to reach out. We also encourage you to join our Facebook group, where we regularly share updates, answer questions, and discuss everything related to Starlink in Zimbabwe.

By waiting just a little longer, you’ll be better prepared to take full advantage of Starlink’s services when they become available in Zimbabwe, ensuring you get the most value for your investment.