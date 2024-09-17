A data-driven plan to solve Zimbabwe’s brain drain, Chamisa’s idea neat but unlikely to succeed

I will be honest, I don’t really know what’s going on in the political realm in Zimbabwe. Apparently there are pushes to amend the constitution to allow Mnangagwa to run for a third term. Also, Chamisa still exists and has some interesting ideas.

Nelson Chamisa, formerly of CCC and MDC and MDC-T, says he is still passionate about Zimbabwe. I won’t be the judge of that. What I can look into are his so-called data-driven plans to tackle the country’s brain drain problem.

After watching 6,788 students graduate from the UZ, Chamisa remarked that the market was not ready to absorb them. Which then leads to brain drain. So, he has ideas on how to rectify that.

Data-driven Citizens’ Affairs Plan

The proposed plan is a data-driven approach aimed at managing citizens’ development from birth through adulthood to address the misalignment between education and job market absorption.

The plan will monitor each individual from birth, assigning them a national identity number that will track their progress through education and into the workforce.

By leveraging data, the plan aims to ensure that the job market is ready to absorb graduates into roles that match their qualifications, reducing unemployment and brain drain.

The plan addresses the current issues where Zimbabwean graduates, despite significant investments in their education, often struggle to find employment due to a lack of market demand and strategic planning.

This data-led approach will help create clear career paths for citizens, ensuring that educational achievements lead to tangible economic growth and prosperity.

In short, the plan seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment, transforming the nation’s investment in human capital into meaningful contributions to Zimbabwe’s development.

I think we can all agree that we lose when we educate humans from their toddler years to tertiary, only to lose them to other countries.

Pros

The pros are easy to digest:

Personalised Development:

Tailored Career Paths: By tracking individuals from birth and analysing data throughout their lives, the government can create personalised career paths that align with market needs and individual skills.

By tracking individuals from birth and analysing data throughout their lives, the government can create personalised career paths that align with market needs and individual skills. Targeted Education and Training: The plan could help ensure that educational programs are aligned with market demands, reducing the gap between education and employment. This is dear to me, I know too many people who studied something only to work in completely unrelated fields. Most of these people did not change their passions but rather found that what they studied has no career prospects.

Efficient Resource Allocation:

Optimised Investment: By using data to match graduates with job opportunities, the government can better allocate resources towards sectors with the highest demand, potentially improving economic efficiency.

By using data to match graduates with job opportunities, the government can better allocate resources towards sectors with the highest demand, potentially improving economic efficiency. Strategic Planning: With a data-driven approach, the government can identify emerging industries and invest in relevant educational programs, fostering future economic growth.

Reduction of Brain Drain:

Enhanced Job Opportunities: A comprehensive plan could create more job opportunities locally, reducing the incentive for graduates to seek employment abroad.

A comprehensive plan could create more job opportunities locally, reducing the incentive for graduates to seek employment abroad. Talent Retention: By aligning education with job market needs, the plan could help retain skilled professionals within the country.

Improved Economic Growth:

Increased Productivity: Ensuring that graduates are employed in roles that match their qualifications could lead to higher productivity and economic growth. It stands to reason that when people end up in fields they didn’t study for, they likely won’t be as productive.

Ensuring that graduates are employed in roles that match their qualifications could lead to higher productivity and economic growth. It stands to reason that when people end up in fields they didn’t study for, they likely won’t be as productive. Human Capital Development: Investing in the strategic development of human capital can enhance overall national development and prosperity.

Data-Driven Decision Making:

Informed Policies: Utilising data and statistical models allows for more informed policy decisions, potentially leading to better outcomes for citizens.

It wouldn’t be all sunshine and rainbows though.

Cons

Privacy Concerns:

Data Security: Collecting and monitoring personal data from birth raises significant privacy and security concerns. Ensuring robust data protection measures would be essential. At a time when some security companies say Zimbabwe is one of the third most cyber-attacked countries in the world, this is a real concern.

Collecting and monitoring personal data from birth raises significant privacy and security concerns. Ensuring robust data protection measures would be essential. At a time when some security companies say Zimbabwe is one of the third most cyber-attacked countries in the world, this is a real concern. Surveillance Risks: The extensive monitoring required could be perceived as intrusive, potentially leading to resistance from ‘Citizens.’

Implementation Challenges:

Complex Infrastructure: Establishing a comprehensive system to track and manage data from birth through adulthood would require significant resources and technological infrastructure. I have serious doubts the Zimbabwean government would be able to pull it off.

Establishing a comprehensive system to track and manage data from birth through adulthood would require significant resources and technological infrastructure. I have serious doubts the Zimbabwean government would be able to pull it off. Data Integration Issues: Integrating data across various sectors (education, employment, health) can be complex and prone to errors. The folks over at Mukwati Building likely won’t be enthusiastic about the added work.

Potential for Inequality:

Access Disparities: If not carefully designed, the system might exacerbate existing inequalities, with some individuals having better access to opportunities based on their data profiles. In addition, those with ‘uncles and aunts’ well-placed atvarious government departments could get a leg up.

If not carefully designed, the system might exacerbate existing inequalities, with some individuals having better access to opportunities based on their data profiles. In addition, those with ‘uncles and aunts’ well-placed atvarious government departments could get a leg up. Regional Imbalances: Differences in data quality and infrastructure between regions could lead to uneven implementation and opportunities. Will Matebeleland North fall even more behind Harare? Probably.

Economic and Political Risks:

Market Fluctuations: The plan assumes a stable job market, but economic and political instability could affect the availability of jobs and the effectiveness of the plan. What would be the point of going through all this if the economic situation is not solved and jobs are not created?

The plan assumes a stable job market, but economic and political instability could affect the availability of jobs and the effectiveness of the plan. What would be the point of going through all this if the economic situation is not solved and jobs are not created? Resistance to Change: There may be resistance from various stakeholders, including educational institutions, employers, and ‘Citizens’, especially if the plan disrupts existing systems. Academia is not as open to ideas like these.

Over-Reliance on Data:

Predictive Limitations: Relying heavily on data and statistical models may not account for unforeseen changes in the job market or individual career paths.

Relying heavily on data and statistical models may not account for unforeseen changes in the job market or individual career paths. Innovation Stifling: A rigid system based on data may stifle creativity and innovation if it overly prioritises statistical predictions over personal interests and passions.

Neat idea though

I think the Citizens’ Affairs Plan is a neat idea. However, I don’t see the Zimbabwean government working well with all the stakeholders involved to make it a success. The same would most likely apply even if it was a Chamisa-led government.

The plan faces considerable challenges, including privacy concerns, implementation complexities, and potential economic and political risks.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. However, it all sounds a little pie-in-the-sky at the moment. Neat idea as it is.

