Global Social Media Platforms Threaten Our Sovereignty – Zimbabwe Government Minister

Local innovators need to develop social media platforms to curb the threat of global companies such as Meta and ByteDance on Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, a government minister said this week.

The minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere was speaking at a conference at one of Zimbabwe’s oldest universities, NUST, where he warned against the continued reliance on social media platforms owned by “international giants”.

Muswere is Zimbabwe’s Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister. He said the traditional print media industry, which had a lot of influence on public opinion in the past, no longer held sway and their business is threatened by social media. Readership of newspapers in Zimbabwe has dropped from over 100,000 to less than 10,000 per day, he said.

Said Muswere:

“The phone, artificial intelligence, broadband and information science have completely transformed the way we live, handle transactions, and make decisions as countries and individuals. “There is a total shift in marketing from the old print and broadcasting media to social media platforms, which now control and dominate advertising and marketing. “Social media now dominates international trade and marketing, so it is very important for researchers and academics to work together to achieve data sovereignty. “Universities must take the lead for Zimbabwe to develop its own social media platforms, as reliance on social media platforms owned by international giants will continue to threaten the sovereignty of our nation and other African countries.”

While newspapers are still read by older generations, younger people do not buy newspapers or read news websites anymore. They get their updates of local events and entertainment content from social media apps like Instagram, X, and WhatsApp plus global video platforms like YouTube, and TikTok.

Even a section of older Zimbabweans get their news on platforms such as Facebook and X.

This has shifted the control of information and influence on populations from country governments and traditional media to global companies like Meta, X, Google and ByteDance.

The global companies themselves are generally incentivised by business objectives and the algorithms determining spread and reach of information on the platforms are designed with those goals. However, the companies also answer to their own governments and owner’s non-business objectives.