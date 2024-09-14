What To Do When Starlink Is Congested In Your Area

After waiting what felt like forever, you’ve finally scraped together all your ZiG, bond notes, and worn-out US dollar bills to jump onto the Starlink bandwagon. Imagine the frustration of finding out your payment won’t go through because of issues with your banking card. Thankfully, there are various ways to complete payments in Zimbabwe, such as using Virtual Card Numbers from O’mari (VCN currently free), Ecocash, or traditional Visa and Mastercards.

However, an even more daunting challenge you might face is the dreaded message:

“Starlink is at capacity in your area. Order now to reserve your Starlink. You will receive a notification once your Starlink is ready to ship.”

This signals that you may have to wait a bit longer, leaving you at the mercy of Zimbabwe’s familiar queuing system—but this time without the chance to expedite the process with a helpful security guard.

What Does Capacity Mean?

Starlink imposes limits on the number of devices that can connect in a specific area. This ensures that the users currently connected can enjoy stable and consistent service. While this restriction makes sense from a network management perspective, it can feel frustrating when you’ve been waiting so long for better internet in Zimbabwe.

If Starlink tells you they’re at capacity in your area, it means their network cannot accommodate any additional devices at that moment.

What To Do When Starlink Is At Capacity

If Starlink is at capacity in your area, here are a few ways to get around this hurdle:

1. Get on the Waiting List

Starlink offers a waiting list that requires a $50 deposit as of September 2024. Once you’re on the list, you’ll receive an email when they can connect you in your area. You’ll then need to pay the balance within seven days, or you’ll lose your place in the queue. It’s a good idea to secure your spot on this list early.

2. Upgrade to Roam or Business Plans

Starlink limits Residential, Residential Lite, and Mini Plan subscribers when capacity is reached. However, upgrading to plans like Fixed Priority or Mobile Roaming allows you to bypass this restriction. These plans start from $71/month and let you access the network, even in congested areas. Mobile Roaming, at $100/month, lets you move freely between congested zones, while Fixed Priority requires you to set up service first before using it elsewhere.

3. Order to a Different Area

When ordering a Starlink kit, you provide both a service address (where the kit will be used) and a shipping address. You can order the kit to be used at a different service address, like Gokwe, while having it shipped to Harare. While it won’t work in Harare right away, you can monitor availability and change the service address to your preferred location once capacity opens up.

4. Register at a Nearby Location

If your desired area is at capacity, consider registering the kit to a service address within 5 km that still has availability. For example, if Belmont, Bulawayo is at capacity, check availability in Bellevue. If available, you can register it there and use it in Belmont without issue.

5. Wait It Out

Although it’s the least exciting option, waiting until Starlink increases capacity is sometimes the best approach. As they expand, more users will be able to join in previously congested areas.

6. Congestion Charge

In some parts of the USA, Starlink is testing a congestion charge. This allows users to pay an additional fee—currently $100 in the US—for immediate access to a congested area. While this feature isn’t available in Zimbabwe yet, it’s something to keep an eye on, as it could provide a quick fix when implemented locally. Extrapolating from the US pricing, we could expect a charge of around $45-50 in Zimbabwe if introduced.

Conclusion

Navigating the challenges of Starlink availability in Zimbabwe may be frustrating, but with the right knowledge and approach, there are ways to bypass limitations. From using flexible payment methods to exploring different plans or addresses, persistence is key. Starlink is a transformative technology for Zimbabweans, offering a much-needed boost in reliable internet access.

By staying informed and keeping an eye on Starlink’s updates and capacity expansions, you can ensure that when your opportunity to connect arrives, you’ll be ready. And if you need advice or help navigating these options, don’t hesitate to reach out — I can guide you through the process and ensure you make the most of this revolutionary service.

