Connecting Zimbabwe: Will the Government’s Internet Rollout Overcome Operational Challenges?

The government has launched the Presidential Internet Scheme to provide high-speed internet to all 2,400 administrative wards in Zimbabwe. The plan is to use advanced satellite technology and fibre optic infrastructure.

As you know, it is expensive to lay fibre infrastructure, but there remain some applications that satellite just won’t be suitable for. So, the scheme can’t be 100% dependent on satellite, which apparently still has capacity issues.

The rollout of the internet scheme is set to begin in June 2025 and will continue until 2030, with ongoing reviews to adapt to technological advancements.

The initiative aims to connect various essential locations, including schools, health institutions, police stations, and community centers, particularly focusing on remote areas currently lacking internet access.

The scheme is anticipated to enhance digital services, improve financial inclusion, increase digital literacy, and promote transparency and efficiency in governance. You can add whatever nice-sounding goals here.

Discussions are ongoing to partner with SpaceX (Starlink) and local internet service providers to improve internet access and affordability, particularly for rural communities.

Plans are in place to establish free Wi-Fi zones in rural areas through Community Information Centers (CICs), enhancing accessibility to digital resources.

That all sounds good, but…

The CIC problem

The government’s plan to roll out internet services across 2,400 wards aims to bridge the digital divide and promote equitable access to information nationwide.

This effort reminds me of previous projects, such as the establishment of over 200 Community Information Centres (CICs), designed to provide free internet access and basic computer training to underserved communities.​

However, the effectiveness of these initiatives has been inconsistent.

Some CICs are operational and beneficial; others face challenges that make them rather useless. For example, certain centers lack necessary equipment, requiring users to bring their own devices, and some offer limited services compared to what was initially promised.

My personal experience confirms that to be the case. A CIC in my neighborhood remains frequently closed, talking about internet connectivity problems.

On top of that, the CIC’s policy of not opening its doors even for offline computer use or basic power access during these downtimes further limits its benefits to the community.​

This all raises questions about the sustainability and management of such projects. While the government’s commitment to expanding digital infrastructure is commendable, the recurring challenges in maintaining and operating these facilities show there is work to be done beyond just erecting structures that have internet access.

Ensuring that CICs are consistently operational, adequately equipped, and staffed is crucial for them to serve their intended purpose effectively.​

In conclusion, while the government’s initiatives to enhance digital access are promising, their success largely depends on addressing operational challenges and ensuring that facilities like CICs remain functional and accessible to the communities they are meant to serve.