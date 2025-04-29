From Apple’s Forbidden Fruit to Google’s All-Seeing Eye: Big Tech’s Occult Side Hustle

Listen, I too occasionally don my trusty tinfoil hat. There’s no shame in assuming all is not as it’s made out to be.

We have seen what started as crazy theories (e.g. Mugabe has lost power and high-ranking officials are plotting his ousting) turn out to be true.

We have seen declassified documents in the U.S. reveal that the CIA secretly paid journalists and infiltrated major news organisations to manipulate media narratives.

So, I think we deserve some grace when we see the Illuminati everywhere. Yes, I know, people have gone crazy with their Illuminati accusations but here are some you may not have heard about.

Apple

You don’t get to be as successful as Apple is without some wondering if there’s some dark powers at play.

There are quite a few theories and conspiracies about what the Apple logo means. Some of them are really interesting, some a bit wild. All this from a simple apple with a bite out of it.

One of the more popular ideas is that in the Bible, Eve bites into the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, leading to humanity’s fall.

Some say the Apple logo with a “bite” missing represents knowledge, temptation, or the fall of man.

Symbolically, it could tie to technology being “forbidden knowledge” or humanity reaching for divine power.

So, naturally, some conspiracy circles argue it represents rebellion against God, like Lucifer or Prometheus — who brought “forbidden” knowledge to humanity and were punished for it.

They connect Apple’s logo to ideas of humanity reaching for god-like powers through tech.

Rob Janoff (who designed the Apple logo in 1977) said there wasn’t a heavy meaning behind it.

He said he added the bite for scale/recognition and that any deeper symbolism was not intentional — though he liked that people found their own meanings in it.

Of course, he would say that, right?

Do also note that Apple has also faced accusations related to its use of rainbow imagery. Apple introduced its rainbow logo in 1977, one year before Gilbert Baker created the first LGBTQ+ rainbow flag.

Google Play

The Google Play Store logo has its own interesting conspiracy theories and symbolic interpretations.

The Google Play logo is a triangular shape, and triangles often spark Illuminati theories.

Conspiracy theorists love connecting triangles to secret societies, especially when they point upward or resemble a pyramid.

Some claim the triangle represents control, surveillance, or hidden power behind digital ecosystems.

When you rotate the Play logo a certain way, it can resemble an eye inside a triangle — which you might know as the Eye of Providence, a symbol on the US dollar bill tied to Illuminati myths.

The idea is that tech companies are “watching everything” — and this symbol subtly hints at that.

Some also say the logo is shaped like a sigil or magickal symbol that channels attention/energy. That’s all deep occult stuff you don’t really want to get into.

That said, coincidence or not, you can’t tell me that the logo does not look like the ‘Sigil of Lucifer’:

Google hasn’t made any big statement about hidden meanings. In earlier versions, the design was meant to resemble a “Play” button combined with a shopping bag, which was simplified in later versions to just the colorful triangle. It’s meant to convey media, motion, and apps. Or so they say.

Other conspiracies

There are plenty of big tech conspiracies and so we can’t get into all of them. Besides, not many are as wild as the ones above.

However, you might be interested in knowing a little about what else is out there:

Microsoft

The logo doesn’t draw much attention, but Bill Gates himself is often pulled into Illuminati/Satanic conspiracies, especially regarding vaccine microchips.

Microsoft was accused in the 90s by some Christian groups of hiding the number “666” in Windows.

Some say the infinity symbol in Meta’s logo is tied to occult infinity symbolism.

The Metaverse is seen by some theorists as an attempt to pull humanity into a fake, digital prison — an Illuminati goal to “trap souls” in artificial realms.

Then hilariously, and as I’m sure you are already aware, Mark Zuckerberg is sometimes mockingly called a “lizard person”. Whilst funny, it’s also linked to David Icke’s theory about reptilian overlords.

Amazon

The arrow from A to Z represents “everything” — but some claim the arrow looks like a smile of deception.

Tesla

Some claim the Tesla “T” resembles a stylised cross-section of a satanic trident or a satanic pitchfork.

Elon Musk is frequently accused of being a puppet for secret societies aiming for Mars colonisation to escape Earth’s collapse.

Tesla himself (the inventor) is often linked to suppressed knowledge and occultism.

Cisco

The lines in Cisco’s logo represent the Golden Gate Bridge — but some theorists say it subtly shows satanic or ritualistic gateway symbolism (“gateway” into a new world, etc.).

Tis but conspiracy, unless…

I hope you recognise all the above is mostly nonsense. Notice I said ‘mostly’ and not ‘completely’. If my life dependent on it, I wouldn’t guarantee that it’s all false, however likely that is.

I guess success begets conspiracy theories and I’m okay with that. If you’ve heard of any other crazy theories, do let me know.