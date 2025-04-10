Here is When Your Old Samsung Device Will Get Android 15/ One UI 7

Leonard Sengere

Dear Samsung user, you no longer have to wonder when your device will get the Android 15/ One UI 7 update. We talked about the update rolling out to the S24 series and the Z Fold and Flip 6 already.

Samsung has revealed that 46 other devices will be getting the update in the next few months.

The schedule

April

Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE

May

Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Tab S9 series (Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra), Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Galaxy A34, A35, Galaxy S22 series (S22, S22+, S22 Ultra), Galaxy Tab S8 series (Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra), Galaxy S21 series (S21, S21+, S21 Ultra), Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum5, Galaxy Quantum4

June

Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Galaxy Quantum3, Jump3, Jump2, Buddy3, Galaxy Tab A9, Tab A9+, Tab Active5, Tab Active4 Pro, Galaxy Wide 7

  1. Pokerogue Avatar
    Pokerogue

    Great news for Samsung users! Eager for Android 15 and One UI 7? Samsung’s rolling out updates to many devices, from the S24 to older models. It’s like building the perfect Pokerogue Dex, collecting all the best features. Speaking of collecting, this update roadmap makes tracking your device’s eligibility like strategizing your next Pokerogue run! The wait is almost over.

