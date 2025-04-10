Here is When Your Old Samsung Device Will Get Android 15/ One UI 7

Dear Samsung user, you no longer have to wonder when your device will get the Android 15/ One UI 7 update. We talked about the update rolling out to the S24 series and the Z Fold and Flip 6 already.

Samsung has revealed that 46 other devices will be getting the update in the next few months.

The schedule

April

Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE

May

Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Tab S9 series (Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra), Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Galaxy A34, A35, Galaxy S22 series (S22, S22+, S22 Ultra), Galaxy Tab S8 series (Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra), Galaxy S21 series (S21, S21+, S21 Ultra), Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum5, Galaxy Quantum4

June

Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Galaxy Quantum3, Jump3, Jump2, Buddy3, Galaxy Tab A9, Tab A9+, Tab Active5, Tab Active4 Pro, Galaxy Wide 7