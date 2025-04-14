NetOne Just Partnered with a Starlink Rival — Let’s Break Down What That Means

NetOne, OneTV, OneMoney COVID-19 Funds, 5gb bundle, data bundle prices

Leonard Sengere

Follow Techzim WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp Icon
wa.me/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

You might have heard the news. NetOne partnered with a U.S. company called AST Space Mobile to introduce 5G connectivity in Zimbabwe.

They say the collaboration focuses on bridging the digital divide, especially in remote areas.

All to serve that goal of ensuring that all Zimbabweans have access to reliable and fast mobile internet services. That’s a goal we can all get behind.

AST SpaceMobile will utilise low orbit satellites to provide cellular connectivity without the need for extensive infrastructure, making it easier to reach hard-to-access regions.

You might be thinking, this sounds a lot like Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell product. Yes, AST’s solution this will compete directly with it. You love to see this, we need Starlink competitors to thrive so that we aren’t beholden to a single company.

NetOne’s CEO, Raphael Mushanawani, says the commitment is to provide equal communication experiences for all customers, regardless of their location.

Hence why we all collectively implored our government to license Starlink and its competitors. We are grateful that happened, regardless of the circumstances under which we got it.

AST SpaceMobile aims to deliver universal connectivity through innovative satellite solutions, with significant industry partnerships already established.

AST SpaceMobile

Just so we are not sold pipe dreams, it behooves us to talk about the company that would supposedly bring 5G via satellite to the farthest reaches of Zimbabwe on NetOne’s network.

The company was founded back in 2017 and seems to be legit.

AST SpaceMobile is building out a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly to standard 4G and 5G smartphones without requiring any additional hardware like satellite dishes or terminals.

Unlike traditional satellite internet services such as Starlink, which require specialised ground equipment, AST SpaceMobile’s technology enables direct communication between satellites and everyday mobile phones. ​

As mentioned above, Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell also enables enables direct communication between satellites and everyday mobile phones. ​

As you would imagine, this innovation is particularly beneficial for mobile network operators like NetOne. By partnering with AST SpaceMobile, NetOne aims to extend its coverage to remote and hard-to-reach areas without the need to build extensive ground infrastructure.

This not only reduces the costs associated with deploying physical base stations but also speeds up the rollout of high-speed internet across the country.

There’s gonna be some waiting

Though still impressive, AST SpaceMobile has only launched 5 satellites to date. Starlink has thousands but don’t let that fool you into thinking AST is playing games.

AST needs fewer satellites because each one covers more area. Each AST satellite (like their BlueWalker 3) has a huge antenna (64m²). The closest thing to that so you can visualise, is a tennis court, so yeah, that’s one big satellite.

AST has permission to launch up to 250 satellites for full global coverage. These tennis court-sized satellites that also orbit far higher than Starlink’s (550km vs 700km) will be enough for global coverage.

Starlink uses smaller satellites with focused beams designed to deliver fast internet to individual terminals. This means Starlink needs many more satellites to cover the globe.

We should also note that AST’s satellites handle less bandwidth per user.

So, technically speaking, although the NetOne announcement talks about the partnership bringing 5G speeds across the country, in reality, it’s more like LTE speeds.

However, AST’s next-generation satellites will increase capacity. AST says they will will enable peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps, supporting voice, full data, and video applications.

That’s all in the future though because AST only has 5 satellites in orbit today. They are currently building 17 extra satellites and have launch agreements in place with SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin to launch up to 60 craft.

The other good news is that they have tested their stuff.

The company demonstrated space-based 5G connectivity by placing a call from Hawaii, USA, to a Vodafone engineer in Madrid, Spain, using AT&T spectrum and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 test satellite.

The 5G call was placed on September 8, 2023, from an unmodified Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone located in a wireless dead zone.

In a separate test, the company broke its previous space-based cellular broadband data session record by achieving a download rate of approximately 14 Mbps.

That would still be huge in Zimbabwe’s rural areas. So, let’s hope AST finds a way to accelerate progress because we need this service, through NetOne, like yesterday.

Featured products

Comments

18 responses

  1. Ramrod Equalizer Vehicle Avatar
    Ramrod Equalizer Vehicle

    Thought it was exciting news of unlimited data at $20 per month 😄😄😄😄😄😄

    Reply
    1. Avatar
      Anonymous

      Lol… I was thinking the same.

      Reply
  2. GG Avatar
    GG

    Netone ikurota this deal will not materialise manyepo government is broke

    Reply
  3. MAGA aka Morons Are Governing America Avatar
    MAGA aka Morons Are Governing America

    Here is satire mimicking reality:

    Canada waiting for US economy to implode enough to make America 11th province -The Beaverton

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    https://www.thebeaverton.com/2025/04/canada-waiting-for-us-economy-to-implode-enough-to-make-america-11th-province/

    Reply
  4. X Avatar
    X

    Zim has probably the worst internet connection in the world it’s even embarrassing how bad things really are in the country.

    Nothing seems to work properly at all.

    Reply
  5. Andrew Mtongŵizo Avatar
    Andrew Mtongŵizo

    You are your own enemies you have never believed in your selves it’s a shame .Yes we will do it because we have young people among us who have the zeal for a better Zimbabwe. We have got the talent.

    Reply
  6. Moyo Avatar
    Moyo

    Stop dreaming that will never happen which young man are you talking about when they are not given any opportunities

    Reply
  7. Nedra Thompson Avatar
    Nedra Thompson

    This NetOne partnership with AST Space Mobile is exciting news for Zimbabwe! Bridging the digital divide with satellite-based 5G is a game changer. It reminds me of the challenges and rewards in Slope Game, navigating tricky terrains to reach the end. Access to reliable internet is crucial, and this initiative echoes the perseverance needed to succeed in the game, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world, no matter where they are. https://slopegamefree.io/

    Reply
  8. Charles McKay Avatar
    Charles McKay

    This NetOne partnership with AST Space Mobile is exciting news for Zimbabwe! Bridging the digital divide with satellite-based 5G is a game changer. It reminds me of the challenges and rewards in Slope Game, navigating tricky terrains to reach the end. Access to reliable internet is crucial, and this initiative echoes the perseverance needed to succeed in the game, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world, no matter where they are. https://slopegamefree.io/

    Reply
  9. Avatar
    Anonymous

    What!!, “Introduce”, haven’t we already been introduced to 5G connectivity in Zimbabwe? Econet has 5G connectivity, or maybe lm just missing something on your article

    Reply
  10. Niqqa Avatar
    Niqqa

    Our phones 5G radios even the long range 5G will not send a signal that far…. how are they going to do it?

    Reply
  11. Tariffs Fallout Avatar
    Tariffs Fallout

    China orders its airlines to stop accepting deliveries of Boeing jets, report says

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/china-boeing-orders-halt-to-jet-deliveries-bloomberg-trump-tariffs/

    If you are smart enough to have even the most basic insight into the collapse of empires you would not touch anything Musk or USA with a 12 foot pole.

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂

    👊TRUMP🔥

    Reply
  12. what a waste Avatar
    what a waste

    just wasted some data and a minute of my time reading this sh!t, may as well waste a few more seconds postings my thoughts on this crap article here…

    Reply
  13. Avatar
    Anonymous

    So the competition only applys to Starlink, why do we still have one TV station if one company can’t hold all the power (monopoly) yikaka leyi.

    Reply
  14. Paul Barnett Avatar
    Paul Barnett

    So, the competition only applies to Starlink. Why do we still only have one TV station if one company isn’t allowed to hold all the power (monopoly)? Yikaka leyi. hill climb racing

    Reply
  15. ByteX Avatar
    ByteX

    It sounds good while it is still a promise, it would be better when the deal gets signed and best when the connection is established. I wonder if that will not take maybe 5years considering the need to catch up with the vision 2030 deadline!

    Reply
  16. Claudious Nemaruru Avatar
    Claudious Nemaruru

    It’s not going to be cheaper that one the only game is here is to get Internet in rural areas only to access it you need to have some dollars

    Reply
  17. my hentai comics Avatar
    my hentai comics

    This is the best page you’ll ever see! You’ll have an incredible time! Watch it now!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Upcoming Tech Events in Zimbabwe

LATEST NEws

Zimbabwe & African tech news, smartphones

About Techzim

Copyright 2025 — Techzim. All rights reserved. Hosted by Cloud Unboxed. Privacy Policy.