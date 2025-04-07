Samsung is Finally Rolling Out One UI 7/Android 15 Update

Dear Samsung user,

I know it has been a long 7 months, but the wait should be over soon. You watched on as your fellow Android lovers gleefully explored Android 15, and still watched on in envy as their excitement eventually wore off.

It’s your turn now to see what they were on about. Samsung is finally now rolling out One UI 7, based on Android 15, to older devices.

The update is now hitting Galaxy S24 in South Korea, and the global release is just around the corner.

You know that Samsung makes loads of smartphones, and as you would imagine, the One UI 7 update will be rolled out in waves/phases.

In the first one, the S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 will be the lucky devices.

For other models and older devices, you will have to be patient still. However, the update will be coming.

Waiting over half a year for an update is not ideal, but it is believed that this will be a once-off scenario. One UI 7 is a major refresh, and so we likely won’t see a major overhaul again for years—meaning updates should be quicker in the next few years.

Anyway, to check whether the One UI 7 update has hit your phone, go to Settings > Software Update > Check for updates. Keep checking daily until you get it, and go ahead and enjoy what 2024 gave to the rest of your brethren.