Samsung is Finally Rolling Out One UI 7/Android 15 Update

Leonard Sengere

Follow Techzim WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp Icon
wa.me/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

Dear Samsung user,

I know it has been a long 7 months, but the wait should be over soon. You watched on as your fellow Android lovers gleefully explored Android 15, and still watched on in envy as their excitement eventually wore off.

It’s your turn now to see what they were on about. Samsung is finally now rolling out One UI 7, based on Android 15, to older devices.

The update is now hitting Galaxy S24 in South Korea, and the global release is just around the corner.

You know that Samsung makes loads of smartphones, and as you would imagine, the One UI 7 update will be rolled out in waves/phases.

In the first one, the S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 will be the lucky devices.

For other models and older devices, you will have to be patient still. However, the update will be coming.

Waiting over half a year for an update is not ideal, but it is believed that this will be a once-off scenario. One UI 7 is a major refresh, and so we likely won’t see a major overhaul again for years—meaning updates should be quicker in the next few years.

Anyway, to check whether the One UI 7 update has hit your phone, go to Settings > Software Update > Check for updates. Keep checking daily until you get it, and go ahead and enjoy what 2024 gave to the rest of your brethren.

Featured products

Comments

2 responses

  1. Not Avatar
    Not

    We on poco are also waiting… Glad to see that we in same footing. Truth be told besides circle to search not much

    Reply
  2. Chihyil Avatar
    Chihyil

    How exciting are the phone updates. Enjoy soccer random when you share and bring so much important news.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Upcoming Tech Events in Zimbabwe

LATEST NEws

Zimbabwe & African tech news, smartphones

About Techzim

Copyright 2025 — Techzim. All rights reserved. Hosted by Cloud Unboxed. Privacy Policy.