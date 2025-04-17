Starlink is Already No. 2 in Nigeria—Zimbabwe, Take Notes

Leonard Sengere

Starlink entered the Nigerian market in January 2023. Naija was the first African country to adopt its satellite internet service.

By the end of Q3 2024, Starlink had over 65,500 users, making it the second-largest internet service provider in Nigeria, with projections to become the largest by mid-2026.

Dear Zimbabwean ISPs, I hope you’re seeing all this. I remember conversations with some local guys who saw Starlink’s perceived slow progress in Kenya as proof that it really wasn’t a threat.

Local internet service providers in Nigeria have reported subscriber losses due to Starlink’s reliable service, with market leader Spectranet losing over 8,400 subscribers in a year.

Starlink has invested in infrastructure by establishing a base station in Lagos and plans to expand to Abeokuta and Port Harcourt, enhancing its service delivery.

That’s likely not happening soon in Zimbabwe, but you can’t rest on that because Starlink doesn’t really need a strong physical presence in this country to compete.

Critical institutions in Nigeria are wary of using Starlink due to national security risks, fearing potential data access by foreign entities.

To be fair, this might be a good idea for our own critical institutions. Let the masses selling their wares on Facebook use the foreign-controlled Starlink, but let sensitive state stuff not end up there.

The Nigerian ISPs are not taking the fight lying down. Starlink’s entry has prompted them to adapt by diversifying their services, such as Tizeti adding fibre internet to its offerings.

How Zimbabwean ISPs Are Responding

Here in Zimbabwe, we have also seen ISPs adapt. A number of players have entered into agreements with Starlink’s competitors to benefit off of the satellite internet craze.

Both Liquid and TelOne partnered with OneWeb. NetOne will work with AST for direct-to-phone satellite internet. Some other players are reselling Starlink kits to, at the very least, benefit from Starlink’s success.

We have seen new packages introduced, including unlimited mobile data packages (with some limitations)—something we never thought we would see in Zimbabwe.

We have seen some packages drop in price as well, as local ISPs responded well to the threat. On some level, I think they can do more.

The $30 unlimited package at speeds of up to 100Mbps reliably that Starlink offers is pretty sweet and needs to be countered. Starlink has also introduced interest-free credit options so users can get the more expensive kits, and to this day, supply can’t keep up with demand.

When—not if—Starlink fixes its capacity issues, it will be a bloodbath if local ISPs can’t compete with the Starlink standard we just talked about.

In all this, local ISPs have two main things working against them: public resentment after years of extortionate pricing and the tendency of people to hype up the new thing.

They will have to come up with packages taking this into account. I’m sure you have seen hundreds of comments from people proclaiming they are never leaving Starlink, and some saying they will be following suit the moment capacity increases.

That’s all talk, though. If local ISPs offer cheaper packages that perform well enough, all that posturing will go out the window. Very few will pay more just to stick it to local companies.

Anyway, the only thing I don’t want to see is a Starlink monopoly. We need options, and so I’m rooting for the local guys to compete in the long run.

Comments

  1. MYST Avatar
    MYST

    Data is were the world is going. People are now seeking value and they will pay good money for it.

  2. The Last Don Avatar
    The Last Don

    I don’t see why or how “state secrets/sensitive data” are at “risk” with StarLink more than they are already with the current setup. We don’t have internet in Zimbabwe, Africa or Asia. It all comes from the States! I remember even China using the English domains because the internet (www) was invented in the USA. All the equipment and the internet we use come from the Westerners so your worries are misplaced unless you mean our government which uses free Gmail revert to beating drums and using smoke to communicate with among themselves.

    You don’t StarLink to monopolize the internet as if it came with a clause that no other LEO satellite services providers are to be banned. If the truth be told you and I must really be grateful to StarLink for refusing to offer Chigananda exclusive rights otherwise we would be paying triple their tarrifs. Unless StarLink refused to work with TelOne and Liquid tried to cut another exclusive rights agreement, two are cutting the nose to spite the face. How can they go to deal with a service provider who isn’t yet offering service? Bho here ipapa kana ndiwewo Leonard? Something is not right. It’s akin to a shop owner who has a shortage of goods going to a wholesaler or manufacture still laying their foundations for the supply of those goods in short supply whereas another manufacturer or wholesaler has them at very competitive prices too.
    If the same system used for StarLink to deal directly with subscribers has been offered for cell-to-satellite has been used by POTRAZ (where it not for telephone numbering) would we be going to wait for the ’till kingdom’ come deals from TelOne & Liquid for mobile telephony in remote areas?

  3. Pafunge Avatar
    Pafunge

    Money Can’t Buy Life: The Richest Americans Die Earlier Than the Poorest Europeans

    https://www.vice.com/en/article/money-cant-buy-life-the-richest-americans-die-earlier-than-the-poorest-europeans/

  4. Real Maga Avatar
    Real Maga

    Britain must not trade away its values for a deal with Trump

    https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/britain-trade-deal-trump-lgbt-hate-speech-b2734998.html

    According to people close to the vice-president, JD Vance, the Trump team is insisting that to secure a trade deal with the US, Britain will have to repeal its laws against hate speech that protect LGBT+ people – and presumably also ditch similar laws that protect other minorities and women.

    Vance falsely claims these laws are an attack on free speech. He and others in the Trump administration allege that UK people are being arrested over tweets. Yes, some people were arrested for tweets that incited violence against refugees during last summer’s riots. Quite right, too. What they tweeted was not free speech, but criminal incitement.

    Taking Vance’s free speech absolutism to its logical conclusion would mean making it lawful to abuse the LGBT+ community as “f******” and Black people as “n******.” No thanks!

    A source close to the vice-president warned: “No free speech, no deal. It is as simple as that.” This amounts to cultural imperialism – an attempt by the White House to use a trade deal to impose its cultural values on the people of the UK.

    That Britain may be asked to dilute its protections against hate speech in exchange for economic benefits is typically Trumpian – putting commerce and profits over people. But to demand that another allied sovereign country change its values and laws escalates US hegemony to a dangerous and shameful level of intimidation and bullying.

    UK legislation against hate is not a mere policy choice; it reflects our values of inclusivity, dignity and respect for others. These laws have been instrumental in fostering a kinder, more tolerant and cohesive society. Rolling them back would signify a regression in our nation’s ethical and legal standards.

    The Trump regime is pushing a particularly hardline interpretation of “free speech” – one that disregards the harm caused by hate speech and how it can be a gateway to subsequent harassment, discrimination and violence. There is strong evidence that homophobic hate speech can cause psychological and emotional damage to vulnerable LGBT+ people, including fear, anxiety, depression and – in extreme cases – self-harm.

  5. Also MAGA Avatar
    Also MAGA

    Like Hitler, he may have done some some things on the side of the main mission of eugenics, Elon beside he bulldozing he way to to eugenic utopia has done some positives (possibly to fund his eugenic vision), where in Zimbabwe buses now offer free onboard Wi-Fi thanks to Starlink ⁉️

  6. plis help Avatar
    plis help

    redmi 14c, how much in zig?

  7. Real MAGA Avatar
    Real MAGA

    Beijing warns countries against colluding with US to restrict trade with China

    https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/20/business/china-warns-countries-us-trade-war-intl-hnk/index.html

    Beijing has warned its trading partners against succumbing to US pressure to isolate China in President Donald Trump’s tariff war, as part of its carrot-and-stick approach to win over countries caught between the world’s two largest economies.

    Commenting on recent media reports about the Trump administration’s plans to pressure countries into restricting trade with China in exchange for exemptions from US tariffs, a spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said on Monday: “Appeasement does not bring peace, and compromise does not earn respect.”

    “Seeking temporary self-interest at the expense of others — in exchange for so-called exemptions — is like asking a tiger for its skin. In the end, it will achieve nothing and harm both others and oneself,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

    “China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests. If such a situation arises, China will not accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures,” the spokesperson added.

    The stern warning comes on the heels of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s charm offensive in Southeast Asia, where he presented China as a reliable partner and staunch defender of global trade – in stark contrast to the tariff whiplash and policy uncertainty of the Trump administration.

    Pressure has been piling on countries and businesses alike as they try to thread the needle between the two economic superpowers, which have slapped record tariffs on each other in a swiftly escalating fight that has roiled global markets, disrupted supply chains and stoked recession fears.

  8. Also MAGA Avatar
    Also MAGA

    “Appeasement does not bring peace, and compromise does not earn respect.”

  9. Alex Avatar
    Alex

    You can use Tubidy Mp3 without needing technical skills. No installation, no subscription—just music, fast and free, for every South African.

