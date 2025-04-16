WhatsApp’s New AI Studio Might Just Be the Gateway to the Internet for Zim Users

I have been playing around with the AI Studio in WhatsApp for a couple of weeks now. Unfortunately, it’s not available on Android yet, but it is in the works.

That made it sound like its this great thing you’re missing out on when it’s really just a fun thing to play around with it.

The AI Studio allows for the creation of AI’s by everyday users, and third party creators. This allows us to engage with a wider variety of AI’s that have differing personalities, and focuses. This is being integrated across Meta platforms, including WhatsApp.

Fleshing that out a bit. AI Studio allows everyday users and to design their own AI characters.

This means people can create AIs with distinct personalities, specific areas of expertise, or whatever niche they want. This could be anything from helpful assistants to conversational partners.

You can:

Discover AIs created by everyday users and third-party creators

Talk about shared interests

Browse AIs by topics

Use the search bar to discover AIs

Learn more about the AI by viewing their profile

Share a link to the AI with your friends and family

In the Zimbabwean context, the most exciting thing about it all is the integration of these user-created AIs across Meta’s platforms, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

We know that a huge chunk of the internet users in the country only have access to bundles that limit their interaction to WhatsApp, for example.

So, having the AI Studio, in addition to Meta AI, within WhatsApp allows people ta have a decent internet experience within just the one app.

How to interact with AI Studio

You simply hit the ‘+’ icon to initiate a new conversation. You will will find the new option ‘Chat with AIs’ there.

When you do that you will be taken to the AI Studio homepage where you can pick out an AI to chat with. There are some helpful categories as well as a search bar to help you find what you’re looking for.

It’s early days and for now but I think you will find some interesting stuff on there.

I talked to an Astrologer AI and I gotta say, I think my future is bright. I think papas and other divination masters are going to be taken out of business. This thing knows the coffee I will drink in 2029.

Anyway, if you’re an iOS user, check out the custom AIs and who knows, you just might find the perfect companion.

As always with these kinds of AI, be prepared to ask clarifying questions to get accurate responses:

With all that said, it’s still neat that WhatsApp can now provide a watered down internet experience. These AIs can take the role that Google Search used to have, especially Meta AI.

That could open the doors for a lot of Zimbos who can only afford WhatsApp bundles.