Why Starlink Needed a New License for Gen 2 in Brazil—And Why Zim Operators Should Worry

Leonard Sengere

Follow Techzim WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp Icon
wa.me/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

This is why we keep saying it’s a mistake for our local internet providers to rest on their laurels, thinking Starlink is at capacity in major urban areas and so won’t steal away more subscribers:

Starlink is connecting more than 460K customers across Brazil with high-speed, low-latency internet today.

Thanks to @AnatelGovBR for unanimously approving our second generation constellation license, we’re able to enhance service for existing customers and provide connectivity for even more people across the country, especially in areas where few if any options for broadband existed before

Anatel is Brazil’s national telecommunications regulator (like POTRAZ in Zimbabwe). They approved SpaceX’s request to operate their second-generation (Gen 2) Starlink satellites in Brazil.

The Gen 2 satellites will improve internet performance for people already using Starlink—probably with faster speeds, more stability, or better coverage.

Starlink (SpaceX) is also saying this approval will allow them to expand, especially to rural or underserved regions that had little to no internet access before.

However, the expansion will mean more capacity in urban areas too—something that local internet providers in Zimbabwe will have to remember.

The Gen 2 satellites in question can handle more traffic and offer better coverage, especially in high-demand areas. The exact nightmare scenario that haunts local players.

You may be wondering why Starlink needed a licence for its Gen 2 satellites in Brazil.

It does seem like once you’re approved to operate, upgrades should just fall under the same license. But here’s why SpaceX still needed separate approval for their Gen 2 satellites in Brazil (and likely other countries too).

Even though Starlink already had a license to operate in Brazil with its Gen 1 satellites, the Gen 2 satellites are different, both technically and operationally:

  • Gen 2 uses new frequencies (or different parts of the spectrum).
  • It has more powerful antennas and different orbital parameters (some fly lower, for example).
  • The satellites can handle more traffic and offer better coverage, especially in high-demand areas.

These changes could interfere with other licensed spectrum users in Brazil, so Anatel had to evaluate the impact on the national spectrum environment.

Every country controls how its airwaves are used within its borders. Even though satellites orbit globally, dishes are on the ground, so SpaceX can’t operate them without local permission.

So, approval to operate Starlink Gen 1 doesn’t automatically grant rights for Gen 2. Even if the satellites are already in orbit, they need ground-level approval to connect to users in that country.

In short, Brazil had to approve SpaceX’s request to use the Gen 2 system in a way that aligns with Brazilian spectrum plans and licensing rules.

Would be a similar process in Zimbabwe

Fortunately for Starlink, the Zimbabwean government is now fully on board with the mission. They see that this satellite internet helps bridge a gap that would otherwise not be filled—i.e., rural connectivity.

The icing on the cake is the competition it provides in urban areas, which has already seen prices drop and new attractive packages introduced.

With this in mind, I don’t foresee Starlink being denied a licence in Zimbabwe to operate Gen 2 satellites, if that hasn’t happened already.

If/when SpaceX wanted to launch Gen 2 in Zimbabwe, POTRAZ might ask along the lines of:

  • What frequencies are you using? Are they already in use here?
  • Will this interfere with local ISPs, mobile operators, or TV broadcasters?
  • What kind of user terminals will be used? Are they safe, certified, and compliant?
  • Are you working with a local partner or bypassing the local market?

Approval would then depend on:

  • Technical compatibility, and
  • Policy considerations, including possibly protectionism to support local ISPs.

Featured products

Comments

11 responses

  1. The Last Don Avatar
    The Last Don

    So in a nutshell, the local ISPs have got it coming. They thought they were covered by the brief capacity. The way Zimbabwean subscribers are looking for StarLink they are going to migrate in droves especially with the instalments arrangement

    Reply
    1. Chengetai Masenda Avatar
      Chengetai Masenda

      The way people are hungry for starlink, I foresee closure of local ISPs or a ban/restriction of starlink itself to save the local players

      Reply
  2. Chengetai Masenda Avatar
    Chengetai Masenda

    It’s not looking too good for local ISPs honestly. And, the general assumption /expectation is that the Gen 2 will be approved since the Gen 1 is already here and it’s working wonders, even government institutions are using Starlink. However can anyone tell me the cons to this higher frequency connectivity and lower orbital ndon ndon I just read,I need to know the effects of it especially on us as humans (biologically, chemically, ‘neurologically’ etc). Can it impact our health negatively if and when we’re exposed for extended periods of time and if so, is there a solution to that assumably dire effect?

    Reply
  3. Robert Avatar
    Robert

    Is pindula gone forever or

    Reply
    1. Okano Avatar
      Okano

      Its going through a major overhaul, so the update will take long, please be patient.

      Reply
  4. Avatar
    Anonymous

    Why dont local ISP offer a cheap package to compete with Starlink on price. I’m sure many would pay for a consistent fibre connection @ usd30 even if it doesnt offer the speeds of the starlink but is unlimited

    Reply
    1. Zvomus Avatar
      Zvomus

      With stalink the don’t pay rent, land tax , electricity, etc since the don’t have a local base station. But TELONE has all those expenses . And starlink doesn’t have that many expenses, their employee salaries are split across many continents. Their provide their internet directly while these local ISP’s buy their Internet Access from third parties ie liquid Telecoms at a higher cost than Stalink.

      Reply
  5. Avatar
    Anonymous

    Gen 2 already has approval to operate here.

    Reply
  6. Make America Great Again Avatar
    Make America Great Again

    A surrender dressed as an exemption. Its just useless quibbling with semantics!!!

    😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂

    That’s Art of the Deal for complete stable geniuses!!!

    Trump administration to exempt smartphones and computers from China tariffs

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/12/trump-administration-smartphones-computers-china-tariffs

    👊TRUMP🔥

    Reply
  7. Make America Goofus Again Avatar
    Make America Goofus Again

    Recent Messages (14)
    user
    Set It

    Recent Messages (14)
    user
    Set ItSet It
    7 minutes ago
    What happens if china impose that 125% now on its exports

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Set It
    10 minutes ago
    USA headed by mad man

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    GURDEEP SINGH Bariana
    22 minutes ago
    He has no ethical mind, Childish habits, will still consider adoptable.Gets up crying, want this candy

    10ReplyFlag
    user
    Tutu
    24 minutes ago
    old idiot gone full mad and put America in shameful position within 2/3 months AND China smiling on his foolishness .

    10ReplyFlag
    user
    Ashok Agrawal
    32 minutes ago
    Let Trump do all weird stuff. Indian government should focus only on what befits Indian interests.

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Neerajmishra
    33 minutes ago
    Confusion compounded.
    In the end, Trump will become a joke!!!

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Rajiv Mahajan
    39 minutes ago
    American Pappu, he too is getting up early in the morning at Night. God Bless Americans

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Abhay Vaish
    1 hour ago
    Capitulation 😂

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Anil Tiwari
    1 hour ago
    I think Trump dreams a lot and after getting up in the morning, tries to implement his dreams sending the world in a tizzy 😂😂

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Sirferns
    1 hour ago
    India and USA governments are same. They announce something and then retract. Totally confused leaders ruling all over the world…. absolutely no clue…no plans… only personal agendas

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Sneha
    1 hour ago
    Hahahahaha and drums were being beaten about how all the electronics biz was going to the moon in make in India . This is the thing . You Cannot build a forward business in make major production line investments based on tariff and trade barrier advantages . This because the can change repeatedly and put a knife through your forecasts .

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Monish Kapur
    1 hour ago
    check his dietary allocation to ascertain what he is consuming. something seems amiss here

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Sneha
    1 hour ago
    Nothing amiss – Tim Cook just explained to him the impacts on the US economy and his voters on 145% tariff on Samsung / Apple phones and on equipment with computer chips. ( none of which have any production lines inside USA)

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Dijoy
    1 hour ago
    Okay. Next one please.

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    A Wise Man Once
    1 hour ago
    this guy has no plan. no clue. he doesn’t even know what he is going to do

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Rd
    1 hour ago
    He just likes the attention and chaos makes him feel like he is in control.

    00ReplyFlag
    user
    Sneha
    1 hour ago
    Well , he is still shooting the guns , and most people are on the floor

    00ReplyFlag

    Reply
  8. Make America Goofus Again Avatar
    Make America Goofus Again

    Senator Chris Murphy on The Real Reason for Trump’s Tariffs

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfZqjsfZcks

    1,919 views Apr 5, 2025
    It’ ain’t economic policy – it’s a stepping stone to tyranny.

    Transcript

    Trump’s tariffs that he announced last night it’s not economic policy it’s not trade policy it’s a political weapon designed to collapse our democracy. Last night when he released his tariff plan. Economists were really confused because they looked at the numbers they looked at the formula it made absolutely no sense as economic policy, as a means to try to bring jobs back to the United States that’s because it’s not trade policy, it’s not economic policy. The tariffs are another tool for President Trump to try to compel pledges of loyalty this time from companies and industries in the United States. You have to understand that everything Donald Trump is doing is in service of staying in power forever, either him or his family or his handpicked successors. He’s trying to destroy our democracy that’s why he is going law firm by law firm university by university to try to bully them into pledging loyalty to him. The tariffs are going to be used to do the same thing to private industry. Why are the tariffs so widespread so that every business in this country has to come to the White House and make an agreement with Trump in which he gives them tariff relief in exchange for a pledge of political loyalty. What could that pledge look like? Well maybe, they agree to champion his economic policy publicly, maybe they agree to make contributions to his political campaign, maybe they agree to police their employees to make sure that nobody that works for that company works for the political opposition. What he’s doing to universities and law firms he’s now about to use tariffs to do to companies in this country. That is the game that is the story. It doesn’t make sense as economic policy because it isn’t economic policy. It’s an attempt to try o collapse the economy so that all these companies have to come to him to make pledges of political loyalty. That frankly makes it much more insidious much more dangerous but if we know what he’s doing if we understand the objective that makes it a lot easier for the public to fight.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Upcoming Tech Events in Zimbabwe

LATEST NEws

Zimbabwe & African tech news, smartphones

About Techzim

Copyright 2025 — Techzim. All rights reserved. Hosted by Cloud Unboxed. Privacy Policy.