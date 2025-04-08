ZIMRA Cracks Down with Drones and Scanners at Beitbridge, Mthuli Salivates

A drone in flight

Leonard Sengere

The Zimbabwean government is implementing advanced technologies at the Beitbridge Border Post to enhance operations and expedite the movement of people and goods.

This initiative includes the deployment of drones, fast cargo scanners, and electronic cargo tracking systems (ECTS).

The man who introduced us to special chicken and sugar taxes is, as you would expect, revelling at the thought of this initiative leading to more money in government coffers.

Comrade Professor Mthuli Ncube highlighted that these technologies aim to increase surveillance, improve service delivery, and reduce revenue losses due to smuggling.

None of those things are inherently negative. The Beitbridge Border Post, in particular, is essential for the functioning of the Zimbabwean economy, and so we would all love to see service delivery there improve.

Also, in an ideal world, if revenue losses were reduced over there, then maybe we would see some of the more flamboyant taxes Mthuli has introduced removed. But knowing Mthuli, he would rather lose an arm than roll back any taxes.

Anyway, systems similar to the Beitbridge one are planned for other border posts like Forbes and Chirundu. The ECTS monitors transit cargo from entry to exit points, ensuring compliance and preventing fraud.

I have heard stories of some politically connected people with massive haulage trucking companies declaring that their wares are just passing through Zimbabwe en route north when, in fact, those goods are Zim-bound.

ZIMRA’s Commissioner for Customs and Excise, Mr. Batsirai Chadzingwa, noted that since the introduction of these technologies, there have been over three major daily interceptions of smuggled goods, leading to overcrowded state warehouses.

I wonder if the politically connected individuals’ trucks will get the same treatment that others are getting. One can only hope.

LATEST NEws

