Cassava partners with Zindi to give African AI developers better tools

Cassava Technologies — the parent company of Liquid and Africa Data Centres — has signed a deal with Zindi, an African platform that runs data science competitions.

The two plan to collaborate on developing AI solutions and making powerful computing tools, like GPUs, more accessible to African developers.

In theory, this could be a big deal. Training modern AI models requires serious computing power — the kind most individuals and startups in Africa, especially Zimbabwe, don’t have.

Cassava says it will offer GPU-as-a-Service through its data centres, while Zindi continues hosting competitions and connecting local data scientists to job opportunities.