DStv Increases Some Prices

MultiChoice Zimbabwe has announced a price adjustment for its DStv packages, set to take effect on June 1st, 2025. The announcement comes as part of the company’s periodic review of its subscription rates.
Several DStv packages will see modest price increases, while others will maintain their current pricing. Here’s a breakdown of the changes:
|DStv Packages
|Old ($)
|New ($)
|Premium
|75
|75
|Compact Plus
|45
|46
|Compact
|30
|32
|Family
|20
|21
|Access
|15
|16
|Lite
|9
|9
|Indian Stand Alone (Premium)
|39
|39
|Indian Add-on
|25
|25
|Portuguese stand alone
|45
|45
|Portuguese Add-on
|25
|25
|HD PVR Service
|13
|13
The Premium package, which is MultiChoice’s flagship offering, will maintain its current price of $75.00. Similarly, the entry-level Lite package will remain unchanged at $9.00. Special interest packages including Indian Stand Alone (Premium), Indian Add-on, Portuguese stand alone, and Portuguese Add-on will also retain their existing prices.
Additionally, the HD PVR Service will continue to be offered at $13.00.
Streaming Services Affected
MultiChoice has confirmed that these price adjustments will also apply to DStv Streaming services, affecting customers who access their content through digital platforms rather than traditional satellite connections.
Customer Information
For MultiChoice customers seeking more information about these changes, the company has directed inquiries to their call center at +263 (242) 32600 or their website at www.dstvafrica.com.
