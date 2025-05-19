DStv Increases Some Prices

MultiChoice Zimbabwe has announced a price adjustment for its DStv packages, set to take effect on June 1st, 2025. The announcement comes as part of the company’s periodic review of its subscription rates.

Several DStv packages will see modest price increases, while others will maintain their current pricing. Here’s a breakdown of the changes:

DStv Packages Old ($) New ($) Premium 75 75 Compact Plus 45 46 Compact 30 32 Family 20 21 Access 15 16 Lite 9 9 Indian Stand Alone (Premium) 39 39 Indian Add-on 25 25 Portuguese stand alone 45 45 Portuguese Add-on 25 25 HD PVR Service 13 13

The Premium package, which is MultiChoice’s flagship offering, will maintain its current price of $75.00. Similarly, the entry-level Lite package will remain unchanged at $9.00. Special interest packages including Indian Stand Alone (Premium), Indian Add-on, Portuguese stand alone, and Portuguese Add-on will also retain their existing prices.

Additionally, the HD PVR Service will continue to be offered at $13.00.

Streaming Services Affected

MultiChoice has confirmed that these price adjustments will also apply to DStv Streaming services, affecting customers who access their content through digital platforms rather than traditional satellite connections.

Customer Information

For MultiChoice customers seeking more information about these changes, the company has directed inquiries to their call center at +263 (242) 32600 or their website at www.dstvafrica.com.