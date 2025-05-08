[Event] Discover AR: Demystifying Augmented Reality for Everyday Innovation

A new opportunity to explore the world of augmented reality (AR) is launching this May in Harare. “AR 4 Beginners” is a three-week workshop series aimed at demystifying AR technology for creatives, entrepreneurs, and businesses. Organized by The Radioactive Blog and facilitated by XR educator and designer Thuthukani “TK” Ndlovu, the sessions will be hosted at the British Council in Harare.

Running on three consecutive Saturdays – May 10, 17, and 24 – from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, the workshops are designed to equip participants with foundational knowledge, tools, and resources to begin their AR journey. The series includes:

Workshop 1: Introduction to Social AR – Learn about creating social media filters etc

Workshop 2: AR for Visual Artists – Use Artivive to bring art to life

Workshop 3: AR for Business – Explore AR for branding, education, & product engagement

With a small-group focus (15–25 participants), the sessions emphasize accessibility, creativity, and independent learning. Optional take-home assignments will help those eager to continue exploring AR on their own terms.

About the facilitator

Thuthukani “TK” Ndlovu is a dynamic XR (Extended Reality) Designer, Educator, and Curator whose award-winning work bridges digital art, virtual exhibitions, and AR storytelling. He is passionate about empowering African creatives through emerging technologies.

Interested participants can register for free here.

Key Event Details